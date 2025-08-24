Winless Man Utd need to ‘grow up’, says Amorim

'I think we scored the goal and then we forgot about how we play,' said the United head coach.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believes his side need to show more maturity after blowing the lead to draw 1-1 at Fulham on Sunday and remain without a win this season.

The Red Devils were made to pay for not making more of a dominant first 45 minutes, during which Bruno Fernandes blazed a penalty over the bar.

Man Utd pegged back

Amorim, though, was more concerned by what he saw after United took the lead thanks to Rodrigo Muniz’s own goal on the hour mark.

Fulham hit back to level through Emile Smith Rowe 17 minutes from time and ended the game on top.

“I think we scored the goal and then we forgot about how we play,” said Amorim, who has won just seven of his 29 Premier League games in charge.

“We want to win so badly, and that is a good feeling, that we scored a goal and everyone on the pitch was thinking, ‘Let’s hold onto the advantage and try to win the game’. For me that is the moment that we have to enjoy more and push the opponent.

“We have to grow up a lot as a team. For me the most important thing is that during the week they were working really hard, today we worked really hard, and we are going to improve. The moment that changed the game was our goal.”

Penalty woe

United captain Fernandes is normally a clinical penalty taker and Amorim said his Portutguese compatiot let the 38th minute miss affect him for the rest of the game.

“You have to put that in the past during the game,” added Amorim.

“He is our leader and he has so much responsibility. I felt that he missed the penalty and he was thinking about it during the game. We need to move forward and to play the game.”

Fulham were left furious at two major decisions that went in United’s favour.

The visitors’ penalty came after a VAR intervention when Calvin Bassey and Mason Mount were grappling from a corner.

‘I cannot understand’

Yet, when Bassey appeared to be pushed by Leny Yoro in the move that led to United’s goal, the video assistant officials did not get involved.

“I cannot understand. I would like to explain everything to you from the first whistle until the last but it is not my job,” said Fulham boss Marco Silva.

“I don’t want to go in this direction. Everybody in the world saw what happened this afternoon at Craven Cottage.”