OPINION: Why Dembélé or Vitinha should win the Ballon d’Or

With the Ballon d’Or nominees set to be announced next month and the award to be handed out in September, the debate over football’s most prestigious individual prize is already in full swing.



While several world-class names are in contention, Paris Saint-Germain duo Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha stand out as the most deserving candidates.

Under Luis Enrique, PSG have just completed the most successful season in their history to cement their status among Europe’s elite. Their treble included Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and a maiden UEFA Champions League title.



But more than just silverware, it’s the manner of their triumph that points directly to the influence of Dembélé and Vitinha.

The pair were instrumental throughout the campaign. On their day, both are virtually unplayable. Dembélé’s electric pace, dribbling, and creativity were a handful throughout the season. Vitinha demonstrated elegance, control, and tactical intelligence in midfield. They consistently rose to the occasion in the biggest games, including the 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid en route to the FIFA Club World Cup final, which was another demonstration of their world-class pedigree.

The difference between PSG and other top sides this season was not just the depth of talent, but the ability of their key players to step up when it mattered most. While many contenders for the Ballon d’Or have enjoyed fine individual seasons, few have matched the consistency and impact of Dembélé and Vitinha in high-pressure situations.

It’s true that PSG’s squad is filled with quality. For instance, full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes deserve recognition for their outstanding contributions and may even be considered among the best in the world in their respective positions. However, from a holistic point of view, it was Dembélé and Vitinha who drove the team forward and delivered the moments that define champions.

Even with the Club World Cup final against Chelsea still to be played at the MetLife Stadium, their case for Ballon d’Or glory is already compelling. Whether or not PSG lift another trophy this weekend, these two have done more than enough over the last 12 months to be considered the best in the world.

Dembélé enjoyed a stellar campaign, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 15 UEFA Champions League matches. He also netted 21 times in 29 Ligue 1 appearances and added three goals in four French Cup outings. His consistency across all competitions proved vital in PSG’s historic treble-winning season.

While Vitinha’s numbers may not match Dembélé’s, his influence in midfield was just as crucial. The Portuguese playmaker scored twice in 17 Champions League matches and added five goals in domestic competitions, often dictating the tempo and providing the creative spark that allowed PSG to dominate both in France and Europe.

The 2024/25 season belongs to PSG, and no two players have personified their dominance more than Dembélé and Vitinha. When the award is handed out in September, one of them should be stepping up to claim the crown.