Guardiola laments Man City decision-making in Brentford collapse

"Long balls we won and we could run and in that moment we didn't take the right decisions," said Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Tuesday. Photo: Ben STANSALL / AFP

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City’s lack of care with the ball was the reason for their late collapse from 2-0 up to draw 2-2 at Brentford on Tuesday.

Phil Foden’s double put the English champions on course for a fourth consecutive win after a miserable run of one victory in 13 games.

But defensive deficiencies and struggles to hold onto leads have been a consistent theme in a difficult season for Guardiola’s men.



Brentford created chances throughout the game and took them in the final 10 minutes through Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard to hit back for a deserved point.

“Maybe that would have been different but at the same time they had chances. Their strikers are really good, Wissa and (Bryan) Mbeumo are really dangerous.”

City were again without injured centre-backs Ruben Dias and John Stones, while captain Kyle Walker was not included in Guardiola’s squad after expressing his desire to leave the club this month.

“At 2-0 we have to close it but we don’t have those specific players to defend in the box so we have to do it by controlling the ball,” added Guardiola.



“The fatigue against Brentford in the last 15 minutes is normal. I don’t have anything to regret. Recover and go to the next game.”

A point leaves City still sixth in the Premier League, two points adrift of the top four and 12 behind leaders Liverpool.