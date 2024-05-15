World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Avatar photo

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

15 May 2024

08:21 am

Postecoglou ‘misread’ Spurs’ fans desperation to deny Arsenal title

"I think the last 48 hours have revealed to me the foundations are pretty fragile," said Postecoglou.

Postecoglou 'misread' Spurs' fans desperation to deny Arsenal title

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English Premier League football match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Tuesday. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said the foundations he has built at the club are “fragile” after many fans took glee in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, which could deny north London rivals Arsenal the Premier League title.

ALSO READ: Foster’s Burnley teammates ‘devastated’ after relegation

Spurs’ chances of Champions League football were ended by Erling Haaland’s second-half double that took City back to the top of the table, two points ahead of Arsenal going into Sunday’s final fixtures.

Postecoglou had dismissed suggestions on the eve of the game that Tottenham supporters would want their own side to lose if it meant denying the Gunners a first title in 20 years.

But after a subdued atmosphere on Tuesday night, with chants mocking Arsenal in the final stages, the Australian admitted he had “misread” the situation.

“I think the last 48 hours have revealed to me the foundations are pretty fragile. That’s things I’ve got to go back to the drawing board on,” said Postecoglou.

The former Celtic boss was further pressed on whether his frustration was aimed at the fans or those inside the club.

“(I) Don’t care. Outside, inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise,” he added.

“I probably misread the situation in what it takes to make a winning team.”

Tottenham have made a habit of scoring late goals this season, including in a thrilling 3-3 draw against City at the Etihad earlier in the season.

Spurs had their chances to snatch at least a point, most notably when Son Heung-min missed a one-on-one against Stefan Ortega late on.

But there was no sign of encouragement from the crowd willing their side to put the defending champions to the sword.

“Of course it does (have an impact). It is what it is,” said Postecoglou on the atmosphere.

“I can’t dictate what people do. Yeah, when we’ve got late winners in games, it is because the crowd has helped us.

“What other people’s priorities are doesn’t interest me. I know what we need to build a winning team and that’s what I’m concentrating on.”

Tottenham still have work to do to guarantee fifth place and Europa League football next season, but only need a point when they travel to relegated Sheffield United on Sunday to do so.

Read more on these topics

Manchester City F.C. Premier League (EPL ) Tottenham Hotspur F.C. (Spurs)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community chat: Is the government taking illegal land occupation seriously?
Technology and Science Telkom network restored after nationwide outage, users compensated with 1GB data
Technology and Science Telkom hit by massive network outage affecting users nationwide
Elections ‘You had your chance’: EFF’s Ndlozi lashes out at Zuma [VIDEO]
Courts ConCourt dismisses Zuma’s ‘non-frivolous’ recusal application

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES