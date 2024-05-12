World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

12 May 2024

09:51 am

Foster’s Burnley teammates ‘devastated’ after relegation

The Clarets were relegated to the Championship.

Foster's Burnley teammates ‘devastated’ after relegation

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma (8) battles with Burnley forward Lyle Foster (17) during the English championship Premier League football match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. (Photo by IAN STEPHEN / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP)

Burnley players were left devasted after their relegation from the Premier League following their 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Man City have title ‘destiny’ in our hands: Guardiola

The defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium confirmed the Clarets relegation to the Championship.

Sander Berge said Burnley players, which includes Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, were devastated by the latest development.

Speaking after the game the midfielder felt the team had left everything on the pitch and that the side would bounce back next season.

“I’m devastated, as is the whole group. Came here today, believed in it, as we’ve done the whole season and played really well, I would say. Played with heart, played with character as we’ve done throughout the whole season. Especially the last ten games how we’ve fought back and showed that we are a Premier League team and everyone has to respect us.

“Obviously coming out getting the 1-0, still pushing, playing well, playing smart, managing the game well. It felt like it was there for us to take it and then, it’s hurting,” Berge told Burnley media.

ALSO READ: ‘Luck not on our side’, Riveiro reacts to Pirates loss to Richards Bay

Meanwhile, Foster look set to leave the Clarets following their relegation with news coming out of England suggesting that the Bafana striker has attracted interest from Premier League teams.

Read more on these topics

Burnley F.C. Lyle Foster Premier League (EPL )

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt dismisses Zuma’s ‘non-frivolous’ recusal application
Courts ConCourt dismisses Labour Party, ACT and AASD’s applications to postpone elections
Local Soccer Mokoena and Sundowns reach deadlock in contract talks
Elections Can ANC reverse decline? Ramaphosa’s confidence clashes with survey findings
News George building collapse: death toll rises as 44 workers still unaccounted for

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES