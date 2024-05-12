Foster’s Burnley teammates ‘devastated’ after relegation

The Clarets were relegated to the Championship.

Burnley players were left devasted after their relegation from the Premier League following their 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.



The defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium confirmed the Clarets relegation to the Championship.



Sander Berge said Burnley players, which includes Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, were devastated by the latest development.



Speaking after the game the midfielder felt the team had left everything on the pitch and that the side would bounce back next season.

“I’m devastated, as is the whole group. Came here today, believed in it, as we’ve done the whole season and played really well, I would say. Played with heart, played with character as we’ve done throughout the whole season. Especially the last ten games how we’ve fought back and showed that we are a Premier League team and everyone has to respect us.



“Obviously coming out getting the 1-0, still pushing, playing well, playing smart, managing the game well. It felt like it was there for us to take it and then, it’s hurting,” Berge told Burnley media.



Meanwhile, Foster look set to leave the Clarets following their relegation with news coming out of England suggesting that the Bafana striker has attracted interest from Premier League teams.