Real Madrid’s Mourinho happy with squad despite losing out on Rodri

"For me the squad is closed, but the market is still open," said Mourinho.

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said Tuesday he is “very happy” with his squad, which he considers complete despite missing out on midfielder Rodri, later signed by rivals Barcelona.

Los Blancos revamped their squad this summer, signing six players including record arrival Yan Diomande, Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella.

However Madrid’s approach for Rodri broke down, meaning beyond former Man City playmaker Silva, they have not strengthened in midfield.

“For me the squad is closed, but the market is still open — you never know if a player will come and say ‘I’ve been benched twice and I want to leave’,” Mourinho told reporters.

“In theory no (more deals)… but something could always happen… In my head the squad is closed closed, and I have not asked for anyone. I am very happy with the players I have.”

With midfield maestros Luka Modric and Toni Kroos departing in 2024 and 2025, Madrid have struggled to control matches.

Mourinho’s side snatched a late 2-1 win at Espanyol on Saturday in their La Liga opener, starting with Silva and Federico Valverde together in midfield.

Mourinho said French defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was not ready to play against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

“He’s got a problem, the holiday time wasn’t enough (for him to recover), seeing the games approaching the player wanted to try… but we’ve decided that you can’t start a season in suffering,” explained the coach.

“You can finish a season suffering, the last couple of months, but you can’t start in August not at 100 percent.

“So we decided with him, the staff, the medical department, to get him to return at 100 percent.”

Mourinho said he had faith in Uruguay international Valverde as a midfielder, despite previous coaches using him in a variety of different roles, including right-back and right winger.

“For me he is a player for the centre of the pitch,” added Mourinho.

“Depending on the opponent and our objectives, he might be more set in his position or more mobile.”

Mourinho said in modern football, players’ positions were less relevant.

“I don’t want to identify Tchouameni as the No. 6, Camavinga No. 6, Fede No. 8, Bernardo No. 10… things dilute during games.”