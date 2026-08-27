Mbappe hits treble as Real Madrid thrash Real Sociedad

"This guy is incredible," said Mourinho of Mbappe, while also praising Madrid's overall display.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant hat-trick to help Real Madrid thrash Real Sociedad 4-1 in La Liga in Jose Mourinho’s first home match back at the Santiago Bernabeu as the club’s coach.

Mourinho’s Madrid made it two wins from two with Vinicius Junior also on the scoresheet, while Jude Bellingham provided two assists as the star trio picked apart their Basque visitors.

Veteran Portuguese coach Mourinho selected the same side that snatched a late 2-1 win at Espanyol in his first match at the helm last Saturday.

Mourinho said it would be tricky but not impossible to get the team’s three biggest names in the same team all at their best, and this match suggested he is on the right track.

“This guy is incredible,” said Mourinho of Mbappe, while also praising Madrid’s overall display.

“I see him really hungry to make history with Real Madrid, and I see a team where, despite Kylian being Kylian, it’s hard for me not to talk about the team.”

Vinicius fired over and Alex Remiro saved low at his near post from Mbappe during an open start to the game. At the other end, Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a smart stop from Mikel Oyarzabal.

Remiro was called into action again to deny Vinicius after Mbappe slipped in the Brazil international, while La Real’s Sergio Gomez sent a volley screaming just wide of Courtois’s far post.

Five minutes before half-time, Madrid found the breakthrough, with Federico Valverde feeding Mbappe.

The French forward, top scorer in La Liga in each of the last two seasons, took a clever touch to escape his marker and buried the ball in the top corner to claim the first goal of his campaign.

“It’s spectacular, incredible (to have Mbappe), we have to enjoy Mbappe and make the most of him as possible,” captain Valverde told Real Madrid TV.

“We have to give him a thousand balls so he is comfortable, he can score goals, and he’s happy.”

However, Los Blancos could not survive to the break without conceding the equaliser against last season’s Copa del Rey winners.

Job Ochieng dallied on the ball and his shot was blocked, but it fell nicely to Luka Sucic, who rammed home with the help of a deflection off Alvaro Carreras.

– Star trio shine –

Valverde said that Madrid tweaked their approach to pressing in the second half and it paid dividends.

“We were finding it hard to get the ball back in their half… We adjusted that and in the second half we were a lot more comfortable,” explained the Uruguayan midfielder.

Arda Guler played in Mbappe, whom Remiro denied early in the second half, but the Spanish goalkeeper could do nothing about the former Paris Saint-Germain star’s next effort.

A neat move involving Valverde and then Bellingham led to the latter playing in Mbappe, who calmly stroked home. Madrid’s third came from Vinicius, who had been quiet to this point, and he had the tenacity of Bellingham to thank.

The England midfielder’s shot was blocked but he refused to give up, winning the ball back in Real Sociedad’s area and putting it on a plate for Vinicius to tap home.

The Brazilian, brought to life by his goal, set up Mbappe with a perfectly weighted pass for the striker’s third, a dink over Remiro which was the pick of the goals.

Vinicius, substituted with seven minutes to go for record Madrid signing Yan Diomande, embraced Mourinho after being brought off with the job done.

Madrid’s previous campaign began to turn for the worse when Vinicius showed his anger after being replaced by Xabi Alonso during Madrid’s Clasico win over Barcelona in October, but the forward, who recently extended his club deal until 2032, was all smiles.

“I liked everything, and you might tell me the second half was good and the first half wasn’t, but I liked the team even when it wasn’t good,” said a satisfied Mourinho.

“I’m really happy that the players ended up content, winning at home, smiling, and tomorrow — training — because on Sunday comes Malaga.”

On Thursday, Spanish champions Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao with new signing Rodri poised to make his debut for Hansi Flick’s side from the bench.