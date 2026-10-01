Ronaldo leaves Portugal training camp after coach says he is dropped

Portuguese media shared a video of him leaving the Parken stadium.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Wednesday that he had left the team’s training camp in Denmark after coach Jorge Jesus told reporters that the striker would be dropped for their next match.

Ronaldo had been due to train with his team-mates at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen on Wednesday but left abruptly after Jesus’s press conference.

The veteran coach had said that Ronaldo, who spent the entire match on the bench against Norway on Sunday, would not start Thursday’s Nations League clash away to Denmark either.

“Following the national team coach’s press conference, and after having a conversation with the Portuguese Football Federation president, I decided to leave the national team’s training camp,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“In due course, I will tell the truth to all the Portuguese people about my reasons for leaving the national team, to which I have always been dedicated.

“Now is time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my team-mates, without exception.”

Jesus had insisted earlier that there was no rift between him and Ronaldo, although the 72-year-old did acknowledge that his captain had been disappointed to remain on the bench in the side’s Nations League win over Norway.

The news sparked a wave of memes on social media and furious backlash from Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro.

“They don’t deserve to have the best of anything,” she said about the Portuguese people on Instagram.

“We are envious, scornful, and ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity that defined us in the pre-CR7 era of football.”

‘No incident’

Following the 2-1 victory in Oslo, Ronaldo went straight to the changing rooms without joining his team-mates in acknowledging the Portuguese supporters in the stands.

“There was no incident whatsoever,” Jesus told reporters.

“Any player – and I was a player myself… when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don’t get on… no one is happy about that,” Jesus said on Wednesday.

The Portuguese coach added that he had told Ronaldo before the match that he would not be in the starting line-up, but that he might bring him on towards the end of the game.

“Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It’s nothing to make a fuss about,” Jesus insisted.

The former Benfica boss also explained that Ronaldo had not refused to train on Tuesday, as some Portuguese media outlets had suggested, but that he had had to do individual exercises for physical “mobility” and “strengthening”.

Jesus had said that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would train as normal on Wednesday, however, despite arriving at the stadium in the team bus, Ronaldo did not join his team-mates on the pitch in Copenhagen.

Portuguese media shared a video of him leaving the Parken stadium alongside two members of the backroom staff just after Jesus’s press conference.

They also said that Ronaldo’s private jet was heading to Copenhagen.

Following Ronaldo’s social media post, the Portuguese federation released a statement confirming that the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus player had left the squad’s training camp.

“Preparation for the two matches against Denmark and Norway… continue as planned with the 24 remaining squad members,” the federation said.

“The entire delegation remains totally focused on the national team’s next fixtures and on achieving the established objectives.”

Jesus had said earlier that for the Denmark match he again intended to start AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos, who scored the winner against the Norwegians.

“If everything goes according to plan, it will be Goncalo who plays,” he said, before adding regarding Ronaldo: “If I need him, he’ll come on. If I don’t need him, he won’t.”

At 41, Ronaldo announced this summer that this season would “probably (be) my last year in football”.

He is Portugal’s leading goalscorer and most capped player, with 146 goals in 234 appearances.