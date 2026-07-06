WATCH: Lamiez Holworthy falls on stage during Afro Nation performance in Portugal

The sixth edition of Afro Nation took place from 3 to 5 July at Praia da Rocha beach in Portimão, Portugal.

South African DJ and media personality Lamiez Holworthy said she had the time of her life at Afro Nation Portugal despite falling on stage.

Holworthy was among several South African artists on the line-up, including Tyla, Uncle Waffles, MaWhoo, Focalistic, Zee Nxumalo, and Daliwonga.

The incident occurred during her Day Two performance alongside DJ Njelic. Holworthy later shared a video of the moment on Instagram.

“There is something about when you are in your thirties, right? The knees are not the same anymore. Not me falling on stage, Sana, in front of thousands of people.

“Njelic struggled to pick me up, but I am here, I am alive. That was so much fun,” she said.

Reflecting on the event in another video, Holworthy said the experience was different from what she was used to, but she enjoyed every moment.

“It’s so wild for me because I’m not used to being at events so early. I’m not used to being among people. So this is all new to me, but it is also just so exciting getting to experience Africans from all over, people from all over the world. But one, it is seeing how proud other Africans are of their countries,” she said.

She added: “Look, all that I am is because of Pretoria, it’s because of South Africa, it’s because of Africa, it’s because of you.”

Afro Nation 2026

The sixth edition of Afro Nation took place from 3 to 5 July at Praia da Rocha beach in Portimão, Portugal.

The festival attracted more than 40 000 attendees from over 180 countries for three days of music and cultural celebrations.

The line-up featured Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake, Tyla, Gunna, Kehlani, Ludmilla, Mariah The Scientist, Olamide, and Theodora.

The Piano People stage showcased Amapiano artists including Uncle Waffles, Kelvin Momo, Focalistic, and Madumane.

In addition to performances across multiple stages, festivalgoers enjoyed beachside entertainment, food and fashion experiences, DJ sets, and cultural activities.

General admission day tickets were priced at $162 (about R2,627).