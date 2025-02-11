SAFA confirm venue for Bafana-Lesotho World Cup qualifier

'We hope to see the passionate and packed stadiums we saw in Mangaung, Gqeberha and Cape Town,' said Safa president Danny Jordaan.

The South African Football Association have confirmed that Bafana will play Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (SAFA) have confirmed that next month’s Bafana Bafana-Lesotho 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier will be played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The game will be played on March 21, and organisers have also played down concerns over the state of the pitch at the stadium.

Pitch damage

Damage to the pitch at a music festival at the venue just before Christmas has meant no football has been played on the surface since.

Sekhukhune United are currently scheduled to play AmaZulu at the venue on February 19, which will no doubt provide interesting viewing for Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Playing the game in Polokwane continues Safa’s trend of taking games around the country. Bafana have played in front of sell-out crowds in Bloemfontein, Gqeberha and Cape Town over the last year.

Bafana road trip continues

“Hosting this game in Polokwane, Limpopo, is a continuation of our commitment to taking the team to different parts of the country,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan in a statement.

“We hope to see the passionate and packed stadiums we saw in Mangaung, Gqeberha and Cape Town during the team’s unbeaten run in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last year. Now it is Polokwane’s turn to fill up the stadium.”

The announcement was made during a press conference on Monday, where media were also given the opportunity to inspect the playing surface.