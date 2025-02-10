Cele loving life at Chiefs after finally returning to SA

'From the first minute I landed at the airport, the welcome I got from the club was amazing, not only for me but for my family,' said the Chiefs midfielder.

While Kaizer Chiefs continue to have mixed results under Nasreddine Nabi, it is fair to say that their January signings have made an instant impact.

Striker Tashreeq Morris has led the high press with plenty of energy, and played a large role in Chiefs’ opening goal against AmaZulu.

Glody Lilepo also played a part in Chiefs’ second in that 2-2 draw and then bagged the winner in Friday’s 1-0 win at Stellenbosch.

Cele’s improvement for Chiefs

And then there is midfielder Thabo Cele. The 28 year-old, like Lilepo and Morris has started Chiefs’ last two games. And while he battled in an end-to-end mess of a game against AmaZulu, Cele looked far more assured as Chiefs negated Stellenbosch’s dangerous attack at Athlone Stadium.

This is Cele’s first season in the Betway Premiership, having moved to Portugal from the KZN Academy as a teenager.

But the KwaMashu-born star maintains he always wanted to play for Chiefs.

“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to play for Kaizer Chiefs because I love the Club, you know what I mean?” Cele told the official Chiefs website.

“Eventually, it happened. It has been a process because there were rumours floating around in previous years and now I am here. It was God’s plan for me.”

Cele has been delighted with how he has been treated by the Amakhosi faithful since arriving back in South Africa. Cele returned to the country after his contract with Russian side Fakel was terminated.

“I don’t know how to explain the feeling. From the first minute I landed at the airport, the welcome I got from the club was amazing, not only for me but for my family.

‘People at home went crazy’

“People at home went crazy, calling me to say how happy they were. So, for me it’s a massive opportunity to be at such a big team and be able to grow as a player… and hopefully help the club through this process, because we feel we are on the right track to ultimately win trophies again.”

Chiefs’ only realistic chance to win a trophy this season is in the Nedbank Cup. Desperate not to go a decade without a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware, Amakhosi host Chippa United in the last 16 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.