Kenya set to appoint Benni McCarthy as new head coach?

A source has revealed that McCarthy will lead the Harambee Stars of Kenya from this month.

Former Manchester United’s coach Benni McCarthy is said to be the favourite to land the Kenyan national team head coach job. Picture: Backpagepix

News coming out of Kenya is that former Bafana Bafana star Benni McCarthy is set to be unveiled as the new Harambee Stars this week.

McCarthy has been without a club since ending his two-year stay with Manchester United in June last year where he was the strikers coach under the then Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.



The former Orlando Pirates and Porto striker was linked with Kaizer Chiefs before they appointed Nasreddine Nabi as their new head coach at the start of the current season.

“The paperwork has been signed and Benni will be announced as the new Kenya national team coach this week. He’ll be announced before Sunday this week,” said the source.



Kenya have been without a permanent coach since Engin Firat left the post in December citing unpaid salaries as the reason for leaving the job.

The Kenyan FA is said to have secured funds to make sure that McCarthy is appointed before the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against The Gambia and Gabon.