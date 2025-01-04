Salah targets Premier League glory in ‘last year’ at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah says he is motivated to do “something special” in what he believes will be his last year at Liverpool.

The 32-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has been in scintillating form, propelling Arne Slot’s team into a commanding six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.



The Egypt forward has scored 17 goals and provided 13 assists in 18 Premier League games this season ahead of the visit of struggling Manchester United on Sunday.

Reports have suggested Salah is nearing an agreement with Liverpool but he said a deal was still “far away” after last weekend’s 5-0 win at West Ham.

Salah was part of the side that ended Liverpool’s 30-year wait to win a league title in 2020, but celebrations were muted as the players lifted the trophy at an empty Anfield during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city,” Salah told Sky Sports in an interview released on Friday.

“We waited for that title for 30 years or so. So, to win it and it was the pandemic at that time, we didn’t really have time to celebrate it in the right way. It’s not a nice thing to do, so hopefully we can do it this year.”

Salah is not the only high-profile Liverpool star out of contract at the end of the season.

Captain Virgil van Dijk and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are also now free to discuss terms with foreign clubs for next season.

Together they have helped restore Liverpool to the top of English and European football.

Under previous manager Jurgen Klopp, they won a clean sweep of trophies, including the Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

But the League Cup is the only one they have won more than once and Salah believes his generation of players need a second Premier League title to cement their legacy.



“My motivation this year was to win a trophy and be a big part of winning that trophy, especially the Premier League,” he said.

“I still believe the team needs a trophy. There is still half of the team left like me, Trent, Virgil, Alisson (Becker), Robbo (Andy Robertson).

“It’s necessary for us to win another trophy before we all go.”