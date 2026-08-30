‘Sorry’ De Zerbi won’t panic after Tottenham shambles

"There is no panic. I know where we are going and what the plan is. I'm sorry for the fans for the result," De Zerbi said.

Roberto De Zerbi apologised for Tottenham’s dismal 2-0 defeat against Newcastle but insisted he won’t panic after the club’s worst start to a season in 52 years.

De Zerbi’s side conceded twice in the second half in north London on Saturday to extend their miserable opening to the new Premier League campaign.

Anthony Elanga put Newcastle ahead in the 62nd minute before Yoane Wissa killed off lacklustre Tottenham 10 minutes later as their frustrated fans streamed to the exits long before the final whistle.

It was another chastening result for De Zerbi, whose expensively assembled team suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Brentford in the opening game of the season last weekend.

Tottenham have spent over £300 million ($406 million) in the close-season as De Zerbi overhauled a squad that narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of last term.

Bottom of the table Tottenham have lost their opening two matches of a league campaign without scoring for the third time in their history and the first since 1974-75.

Despite Tottenham’s troubles, De Zerbi is confident they can bounce back and regain their supporters’ trust.

“There is no panic. I know where we are going and what the plan is. I’m sorry for the fans for the result,” De Zerbi said.

“We have to improve. We have to work hard on the pitch and find the connection between the players.”

De Zerbi has already signed eight players since the end of last season.

He hopes to make one more major signing before the transfer window closes on September 1, with Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo linked to the north Londoners.

On the evidence of Tottenham’s limp surrender against Newcastle, De Zerbi could do with adding even more new recruits.

“Disappointed for the result because until the first goal we conceded I think we played better than Newcastle,” he said.

“We lost ball possession in the first half because we didn’t defend in the right way, the distance between the defenders and attackers was too big.

“We can improve in the defensive phases but today was an unfair result.”

Tottenham have finished 17th for the last two seasons, with Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank and interim boss Igor Tudor all sacked during that dispiriting period.

De Zerbi managed to stop Tottenham crashing into the Championship after his arrival late last season.

But the former Marseille and Brighton boss is discovering how hard it is to succeed at Tottenham, who haven’t won the English title since 1961 or lifted the FA Cup since 1991.

The 2025 Europa League won by Postecoglou is their only major trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

“We created many chances to score, we have to improve the last decision, because that will make a difference,” De Zerbi said.

“At the end we are disappointed for the result and our fans. We are working to be a great team.

“When we become a team I think we can change the story of the last two seasons for Tottenham.”