Chelsea sign Argentina ‘stopper Martinez from Villa

Martinez returns to London, where he began his professional career with Arsenal.

Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has joined Chelsea from fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa, the London-based club announced Sunday.

The 33-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Chelsea, following a deal worth £7.5 million ($10 million), according to British media.

“I’m all passion and I play with my heart. I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud,” Martinez said in a statement published on Chelsea’s website.

Martinez returns to London, where he began his professional career with Arsenal, though he never established himself as a first-team regular there.

Following a series of loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium, Martinez joined Villa in 2020 and went on to make over 250 appearances.

He was a key player in Unai Emery’s Europa League-winning squad from last season.

With the arrival of the flamboyant shotstopper, new manager Xabi Alonso will hope he has finally found the solution to Chelsea’s difficulties in that position in recent years.

Robert Sanchez, the current custodian of Chelsea’s No. 1 shirt, once again came under criticism following a 3-2 victory over local rivals Fulham to open their Premier League campaign on Monday.

Martinez is the second player to move between the Blues and Villa this summer after striker Nicolas Jackson moved from the capital to Birmingham on Friday.

But his departure follows that of other Villa Park stalwarts, such as Lucas Digne, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins.

Martinez leaving, however, was anticipated, with 24-year-old Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki joining the side earlier in the transfer window.