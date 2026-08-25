‘Special’ Chelsea forwards inspire Alonso’s winning start

Pedro took just 31 seconds to open the scoring with a composed finish from Palmer's pass.

Xabi Alonso hailed Chelsea’s “special” forwards after Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro combined to inspire a 3-2 win at Fulham on Monday in his first game as Blues boss.

Alonso enjoyed the perfect start to his reign thanks to his decision to give Rogers, Palmer and Pedro the freedom to tear into Fulham’s defence.

Pedro took just 31 seconds to open the scoring with a composed finish from Palmer’s pass.

Rogers showed he can justify the eye-watering £117 million ($159 million) fee that Chelsea paid to Aston Villa to make him the most expensive British player in history.

The England star bagged Chelsea’s second goal, firing home with aplomb after Fulham had punished a mistake from Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to equalise through Josh King.

And Palmer joined the party after half-time, scoring from an acute angle to put Chelsea 3-1 up.

Chelsea’s entertaining display was a stark contrast to their moribund efforts under Enzo Maresca and then Liam Rosenior last season.

“We were a threat. The three strikers were combining well and creating chances,” Alonso said.

“Overall, the squad is balanced. The special players need to have the freedom but as well they need to have the responsibility to help the team.

“We know they have the talent to create many chances. It is a good start. But it is not to rely only on them. We need to have control, quality and toughness.”

Alonso was sacked by Real Madrid in January after less than eight months in charge.

The former Liverpool midfielder has a point to prove as he tries to rediscover the midas touch that led Bayer Leverkusen to an unexpected German title in 2024.

– ‘Roll your sleeves up’ –

Chelsea had to survive Sanchez’s second mistake, which handed a goal to Gonzalo Garcia, before Alonso could celebrate his debut victory in a pulsating west London derby.

“It was a really intense game. We suffered, we competed, we did whatever it takes in certain moments,” Alonso said.

“The early goals helped to get confidence. We had a few chances before their equaliser.

“At the end, you know you have to roll your sleeves up and fight to defend your goal.”

Palmer also has a chance to prove the doubters wrong after his struggles last season led to England boss Thomas Tuchel leaving him out of the World Cup squad.

He appeared revitalised after the arrival of his good friend Rogers.

The former Manchester City youth team graduates both celebrated their goals with the ‘ice-cold’ gesture that Palmar has made popular after borrowing it from Rogers.

“When you grow up, you want to play or do anything with your best friends, so playing football at the best level feels surreal,” Palmer said.

Admitting he is keen to get back to his best this season, Palmer added: “Did you not watch the game? I’m only joking! I’m ready you know.

“It was a difficult season with injuries and whatnot, but through the summer and since I’ve been back, I’ve worked extra hard.

“I know the talent I’ve got so I can put in performances like that.”

Asked if he wanted to silence the critics, Palmer added: “Normally I’m not an emotional person.

“The people who know me know I’m not usually bothered about things in life, but over the summer I rested, I recharged and yeah I’m ready and I’m hungry.”