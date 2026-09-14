Woman escapes alleged abduction as Kempton Park murder fears grow

A woman has escaped an alleged abduction in Kempton Park as police investigate the deaths of five women in and around the area

A woman has escaped after being purportedly abducted from Mosquito Park in Kempton Park, as a wave of fear continues to grip the area following the discovery of the bodies of several women in recent months.

The Citizen has established that the woman, who purportedly works at a hotel near the park, was abducted before managing to escape. She allegedly arrived at the Tembisa Police Station earlier on Monday following the ordeal. However, details remain unclear, including official confirmation of whether the park was the scene of the crime.

The latest incident comes as investigators continue probing the deaths of five women whose bodies have been discovered in and around Kempton Park and Olifantsfontein and amid questions over whether the cases are connected.

Kidnapping on Sunday night

Details surrounding the alleged abduction remain unclear, including how the woman was approached, where exactly she was taken, whether more than one person was involved and how she managed to get away.

Local ward councillor Simon Lapping told The Citizen that the woman is presently at Kempton Park Police Station, where she was giving a statement after escaping an alleged kidnapping on Sunday night.

The Citizen has approached Kempton Park South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Dipuo Ditshego for further information and confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the incident. She was asked whether to confirm whether that the woman was abducted from Mosquito Park, provide details of the vehicle and suspect/suspects allegedly involved, and confirm what charges have been laid.

The incident could become significant to the investigation if similarities emerge between the woman’s account and the circumstances surrounding any of the other deaths.

Saps had not responded to The Citizen’s questions at the time of publication.

This is a developing story.