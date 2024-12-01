Stellenbosch FC end Pirates’ perfect start to the season

Devon Titus scored a first half winner as Stellenbosch FC ended Orlando Pirates’ perfect start to the Betway Premiership season with a shock 1-0 win at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.



The result meant the Buccaneers had also failed to reclaim their position at the top of the log and they remained second behind defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

As expected, the home side dominated possession earlier on with Stellies absorbing pressure and trying to catch Pirates on the counter attack.



With the visitors sitting back, Pirates were forced to take long range shots, but they found Sage Stephens alert in goal and he made routine saves.



Mohau Nkota, who has been in brilliant form in front of goal, also tried his luck from long range in the 32nd minute, but Stephens again made a good save to deny him.



A minute later, Stellies opened the scoring through Titus who beat the offside trap after he was put through on goal by Ashley Cupido and he coolly slotted the ball past the advancing Sipho Chaine.



The goal seemed to rattle the Buccaneers’ feathers and they continued to pile the pressure on Stellies as they tried to get the equaliser and they almost got one in referee’s optional time of the first half, but Patrick Maswanganyi’s shot went agonisingly wide of goal.



A moment of madness from Stephens almost gifted Pirates the equaliser just before the referee blew for the half-time break. After wearing his glove, the goalkeeper decided to pick up the ball from a back pass from Sihle Nduli and the referee awarded the Buccaneers an indirect free kick.



The resulting indirect free kick, however, was wasted by Pirates. Relebohile Mofokeng played a short pass to Maswanganyi who scooped the ball over the crossbar with his right foot.



Pirates coach Jose Riveiro took out Makhehlene Makhaula at the break and replaced him with Kabelo Dlamini as he tried to change the complexion of the game.



Dlamini almost made an impact in the 65th minute, but his long-range shot hit the crossbar with Stephens well-beaten.



Riveiro then introduced the likes of Deano van Rooyen. Tshegofatso Mabasa and Karim Kimvuidi as he tried to find the equaliser but the Stellies defence stood strong.



Substitute Khomotjo Lekoloane almost grabbed the second goal for Stellies, but Chaine did well to kick the ball away for a corner kick.



Nkosinathi Sibisi wasted a good opportunity to grab the equaliser for Pirates on the stroke of full-time when he was set up by Mabasa, but his shot straight at Stephens from a few metres out.