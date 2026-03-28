Tuchel disappointed after England fans boo White

"This happened before to some players here which is disappointing because I don't think it helps anyone. There was a mixed reaction," Tuchel said.

Thomas Tuchel admitted he was disappointed after England fans booed Ben White on his return from a self-imposed international exile in Friday’s 1-1 friendly draw against Uruguay.

White endured a hostile reception when he came off the bench for an eventful second-half appearance at Wembley.

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The 28-year-old scored England’s 81st minute opener with a tap-in, then conceded the stoppage-time penalty that Federico Valverde converted to salvage a draw for Uruguay.

Playing his first game for England since the 2022 World Cup, the Arsenal right-back was loudly jeered when his name was announced over the tannoy after his maiden senior international goal.

White left the World Cup in Qatar four years ago during the knockout phase due to what the Football Association called “personal reasons”.

Reports later emerged of an alleged bust-up with England assistant Steve Holland, something repeatedly denied by then manager Gareth Southgate, who revealed in 2024 that White had made himself unavailable for England.

Finally recalled to the international fold, White found England supporters were not in a forgiving mood during his chaotic cameo.

“This happened before to some players here which is disappointing because I don’t think it helps anyone. There was a mixed reaction,” Tuchel said.

“It was too good to be true when he scored the ‘winner’ which in the end was not a winner.

“In the end he was perhaps too greedy in his defensive actions but it was not a penalty.”

England centre-back Harry Maguire, making his first international appearance for 18 months, also came to White’s defence.

“A bit crazy, scoring the first goal. I thought he was brilliant when he came on,” Maguire said.

“He’s been good all week, a big smile on his face and he’s brought great energy to the camp. He got his rewards tonight with the goal and I thought he was brilliant when he came on.

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“It’s a ridiculous penalty. It’s soft. He’s kicked the ball over the bar. Ben just goes to try to block the shot.

“It’s not a bad tackle, it’s not malicious. It’s part and parcel of defending in the box. There is going to be contact.”