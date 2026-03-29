Tuchel plays down Maguire’s World Cup hopes

Maguire has appeared in three major tournaments with England and has 65 caps.

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Harry Maguire would only be his fifth-choice centre-back in a major blow to the England defender’s hopes of going to the World Cup.

Tuchel handed Maguire his first England start for 18 months in Friday’s 1-1 friendly draw against Uruguay.

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In his first appearance under Tuchel, the Manchester United star delivered a solid display at Wembley.

Maguire has appeared in three major tournaments with England and has 65 caps.

But while the German acknowledged Maguire’s ability, he hinted the 33-year-old was behind Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, John Stones and Trevoh Chalobah in his pecking order.

“I got exactly what I thought, solid, solid central defender play. That’s what he does. Very good on the ball, very calm, strong in the air and is the weapon for set-pieces,” Tuchel said.

“I haven’t changed my mind but I see other players I like to start for us, I see other players ahead with a different profile.

“I see Ezri Konsa ahead, I see Marc Guehi ahead. It’s no secret. I see Trevor Chalobah on the level of mobility was slightly ahead of him.

“Also John Stones, but he had injuries, so he needed to come to camp.

“I needed to meet him in person to see how he acts within the group. It will be interesting now to see how he acts within the group. He will stay with us.”

Maguire has only one more game to stake his World Cup claim, with England hosting Japan in another friendly at Wembley on Tuesday.

The Three Lions will not play again until a pair of World Cup warm-ups in June after Tuchel has named his 26-man squad for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Asked whether Maguire would be in the squad if it had to be named now, Tuchel said: “If, if, if. We don’t need to name the squad tomorrow. He did a good game.

“He did what he does for Man United. He did it straight away. I’m very happy with him. To be honest, I haven’t changed my mind. I got everything I expected from him.”

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Stones was not involved against Uruguay after suffering a calf problem in training.

The Manchester City defender has played just five times for his club since the November international break and is struggling to get a consistent run of games.

Despite that, Tuchel says he has “credit in the bank” and described him as “world class”.