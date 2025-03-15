Van Dijk won’t ‘panic’ over Liverpool future

Van Dijkhas made no secret of his desire to remain on Merseyside.

Virgil van Dijk has yet to be given a contract extension by Liverpool. Picture: MI News / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP

Virgil van Dijk won’t “panic” about his Liverpool future as the Reds captain admits he is willing to let his contract run down until the end of the season.

Van Dijk’s current deal expires in June and talks with Liverpool have yet to produce an extension.

The 33-year-old defender’s successful seven-year stay at Anfield will come to an end if no new contract is agreed.

Van Dijk wants Liverpool

Van Dijk, who will lead Liverpool in the League Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday, has made no secret of his desire to remain on Merseyside.

But even with no resolution in sight it has not affected his performances or his focus.

“Maybe I will run this fully down and then there is still no news, I don’t know,” he said.

“But I don’t want to create any anxiety or anything like that. I just keep my head down and focus on hopefully winning the next 10 games.

“I am sure by the end of the season there will be news. But what kind of news I am not sure.”

He added: “It’s not a one-two-three discussion and there we go. There are multiple factors and as long as I am calm to you guys (the media) then there is no need to panic, whatever may happen in the future.

‘I am fully committed’

“If I was worried you would see me playing a little bit worried and that is not the case. I am fully committed to Liverpool Football Club at the moment and there is no doubt about that.”

Liverpool have a 15-point lead in the Premier League title race as they chase a record-equalling 20th English crown.

Van Dijk’s fine form has been key to Liverpool’s domestic dominance and boss Arne Slot made it clear he wants to keep his fellow Dutchman.

“The only thing I know is that I want Virgil to be here next season, and all the rest, his talks about contracts, that’s not what I do over here,” he said.