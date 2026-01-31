World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

West Ham match is ‘biggest game’ for Chelsea: Rosenior

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

31 January 2026

12:04 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

"For me tomorrow is the biggest game of the season," Rosenior told reporters .

West Ham match is 'biggest game' for Chelsea: Rosenior

Chelsea’s English head coach Liam Rosenior Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Liam Rosenior labelled Chelsea’s London derby against West Ham on Saturday as their biggest game of the season, saying he would “find out so much” about his players.

Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca as Chelsea boss earlier this month, has enjoyed a strong start to his career at Stamford Bridge, winning his past four matches across all competitions.

ALSO READ: Rosenior dismisses Chelsea exit for ‘untouchable’ Palmer

The fifth-placed Blues are just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League.

They maintained Rosenior’s impressive run by securing a Champions League last 16 berth with a come-from-behind victory at Napoli on Wednesday.

Chelsea also have a chance to reach the League Cup final when they look to overturn a 3-2 deficit in the semi-final second leg at Arsenal on Tuesday.

Before that showdown, Rosenior’s team host resurgent West Ham, who are still in the relegation zone despite successive wins.

“For me tomorrow is the biggest game of the season,” Rosenior told reporters on Friday.

“It’s very simple, I’m going to find out so much. We’re in a good place. If you want to be a consistent winning team, these are the games where you have to step forward and not be complacent after a win in Italy, to come back three days later.

“I want to see the consistency levels of the group. That’s why for me this is a massive mark of where we really are.”

Rosenior praised West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who took charge at the London Stadium earlier this season.

ALSO READ: Slot says Liverpool must fix ‘very bad cocktail’

RELATED ARTICLES

“I’m not surprised Nuno has put his stamp on the team,” he said. “All of his teams have always been really well organised without the ball, whether that’s a 4-4-2 shape or a 5-4-1 without the ball.

“And they’ve always been very good in transition moments.”

Read more on these topics

Chelsea F.C. Premier League (EPL) West Ham

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World US government shuts down, but quick resolution expected
News At least 16 people killed in accidents involving trucks in KZN this week
Crime Mozambican national arrested in connection with DJ Warras’ murder
Politics Malema says EFF members can live in luxury and still fight against poverty
South Africa Dirco declares Israeli chargé d’affaires persona non grata, gives him 72 hours to leave SA

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp