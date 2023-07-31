Zambia sign off with first World Cup goal and win

By AFP

Zambia won a Women’s World Cup match for the first time with a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica on Monday to end their debut tournament on a high.



The lowest-ranked team at the competition were spanked 5-0 by Spain and Japan as their chances of getting out of Group C ended in rapid fashion.

But defender Lushomo Mweemba scored after just three minutes in their final group game against Costa Rica in Hamilton – Zambia’s first goal ever at the World Cup.

Then skipper and star striker Barbra Banda made it 2-0 with a penalty just after the half-hour.

Costa Rica, also already eliminated and chasing a first victory at the World Cup, pulled one back through Melissa Herrera two minutes after half-time.

Zambia made the game safe in injury time when Racheal Kundananji got a third.



Meanwhile, Hinata Miyazawa scored twice and set up another as Japan stunned Spain 4-0 at the Women’s World Cup on Monday to set up a clash with Norway in the knockout stage.



The Japanese delivered a lesson in clinical counter-attacking and led 3-0 at half-time to issue a World Cup warning against one of the title contenders.

The 2011 champions Japan topped the group to play another former winner in Norway while Spain will face Switzerland in the last 16.

Miyazawa’s brace took her to four goals for the tournament while Riko Ueki and Mina Tanaka bagged the others for a hugely impressive Japan.