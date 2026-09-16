Former Olympic champion Tatjana Smith to make comeback from retirement

Smith has entered three individual events at the national championships.

Four-time Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith looks set to make an unexpected return to competition next week after entering multiple events at the SA Short Course Championships to be held in Pietermaritzburg between 24-27 September.

Swimming South Africa (SSA) confirmed on Wednesday that Smith, who retired after the 2024 Paris Olympics, was set to compete in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events, as well as some relays.

“We’re very excited that Tatjana is coming back to swimming,” said SSA high performance manager Dean Price.

“We know Tatjana is an excellent racer, so you can really count on her in a big event. I think she’ll be a huge addition to our team, and I think not only in the individual, but I think she can be of great value in the relays as well.”

Expected to do ‘very well’

A former 200m breaststroke world record holder, Smith won gold medals at the 2021 and 2024 Olympics, as well as the 2023 World Championships.

Though it was unclear what form she would be in at the national short-course championships, Price felt she would be competitive.

“We look forward to her competing in her first event (since announcing her retirement more than two years ago) and we feel very confident that she’s going to do very well.”

Smith had made headlines recently while fighting a legal battle against SSA for unpaid interest on prize money the federation had withheld for a year after the 2023 World Championships.

It was reported this week, however, that SSA had agreed to a settlement with Smith for the full amount.