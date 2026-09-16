Sport

Home » Sport

Former Olympic champion Tatjana Smith to make comeback from retirement

Picture of Wesley Botton

Compiled by Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

16 September 2026

04:44 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Smith has entered three individual events at the national championships.

Tatjana Smith

Tatjana Smith in action at the Paris Olympics two years ago, before announcing her retirement. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Four-time Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith looks set to make an unexpected return to competition next week after entering multiple events at the SA Short Course Championships to be held in Pietermaritzburg between 24-27 September.

Swimming South Africa (SSA) confirmed on Wednesday that Smith, who retired after the 2024 Paris Olympics, was set to compete in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events, as well as some relays.

“We’re very excited that Tatjana is coming back to swimming,” said SSA high performance manager Dean Price.

“We know Tatjana is an excellent racer, so you can really count on her in a big event. I think she’ll be a huge addition to our team, and I think not only in the individual, but I think she can be of great value in the relays as well.”

Expected to do ‘very well’

A former 200m breaststroke world record holder, Smith won gold medals at the 2021 and 2024 Olympics, as well as the 2023 World Championships.

Though it was unclear what form she would be in at the national short-course championships, Price felt she would be competitive.

“We look forward to her competing in her first event (since announcing her retirement more than two years ago) and we feel very confident that she’s going to do very well.”

Smith had made headlines recently while fighting a legal battle against SSA for unpaid interest on prize money the federation had withheld for a year after the 2023 World Championships.

It was reported this week, however, that SSA had agreed to a settlement with Smith for the full amount.

Read more on these topics

swimming Tatjana Schoenmaker
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ekurhuleni municipality’s vacant stands valued at R58m fraudulently transferred
South Africa ‘Meyer wasn’t able to turn things around’: Analysts warn of new low amid US visa restrictions
Politics Disabled People SA says Majodina must go now over insult to disabled man
Politics UPDATE: Electoral Court rules on ANC candidate list battle with IEC
South Africa Rubio slaps new visa restrictions on SA officials over ‘race‑based discrimination’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News