US Open: Meet the four South Africans teeing it up at Pinehurst this week

The last time a South African won the tournament was in 2004 when Retief Goosen triumphed.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa walks the first hole during a practice round prior to the US Open at Pinehurst Resort on Monday. The tournament starts Thursday. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

South Africa’s hopes of bagging a first US Open golf title since 2004 are in the hands of four men – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen, Dean Burmester and Casey Jarvis.

The last time a South African won the US Open was in 2004 when Retief Goosen won the second of his titles, when he triumphed with a score of four-under-par at Shinnecock Hills. He also won at the 2001 tournament at Southern Hills.

The only other South African winners have been Ernie Els (1994 and 1997) and Gary Player (1965).

Bezuidenhout and Burmester

Bezuidenhout and Burmester are this country’s two big hopes ahead of the year’s third Major, at Pinehurst No 2 course in North Carolina this week. In total, 156 players will tee it up at the 124th US Open on Thursday.

Bezuidenhout (30), who is ranked 40th in the world, is coming off an excellent showing at the Memorial tournament last week where he finished fourth, so he’ll have plenty of confidence in his game right now.

The former SA Open winner also has 10 worldwide victories to fall back on while this will be his third US Open.

Burmester (35), who qualified for the US Open by shooting rounds of 68 and 70 at The Bear’s Club in Florida on June 3, will also feature in his third US Open. In 2018 at Shinnecock Hills he finished in a tie for 56 while in 2019 at Pebble Beach he missed the cut.

The LIV Golf Tour pro, who won the Miami tournament earlier this year, has 12 worldwide victories and tied for 12th at last month’s PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Van Rooyen and Jarvis

Casey Jarvis during a practice round at Pinehurst this week. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Van Rooyen (34), who is ranked 67th in the world, will be playing his fifth US Open, with his best showing in 2020 at Winged Foot where he tied for 23rd. He has two PGA Tour victories to his name.

Rookie player Jarvis, who’s only 20 years old, qualified for the US Open after shooting 65 and 72 in final qualifying at Walton Heath Golf Club in England on May 20. This will be his first US Open.

The big favourite going into the tournament is the US’ Scottie Scheffler, winner of the year’s first Major, the Masters and four other titles so far this year, while Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, winner of last month’s PGA Championship, are also among the leading contenders.

The tournament starts on Thursday and finishes on Sunday.