Van Velzen, Schaper the men to catch at SA Open

Joburg Open winner Dean Burmesteris also very much in the mix, just two shots back going into the final round.

Jayden Schaper is in with a chance of winning the SA Open. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Two rising stars of South African golf, Jayden Schaper and Ryan van Velzen, will go into the final round of the 113th SA Open golf tournament with a one shot lead on Sunday, at nine-under-par. And just one shot further back is Louis de Jager, at eight-under-par.

Six players are at seven-under-par, just two shots back, including last week’s winner at the Joburg Open, Dean Burmester.

It’s all set up then for a thrilling final round at Blair Atholl Country Club and Equestrian Estate in Lanseria.

Young Schaper, 22, produced one of the rounds of the day on Saturday in the third round, knocking in six birdies after starting poorly with a bogey at the opening hole, a par-five, for a 67. He earlier went around the course in 70 shots on Thursday and Friday.

Chasing pack

Van Velzen, also 22, followed up his opening rounds of 72 and 65 with a 70 on Saturday, that included four birdies and two bogeys.

Second round leader Jesper Svensson of Sweden is in a tie for fourth on seven-under-par after a third round 74, and he’s not out of it.

Burmester, also at seven-under-par, shot one of the rounds of the day, a stunning 65 that included eight birdies and one dropped shot.

Five shots off the pace are Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, at four-under-par, and they’ll need something of a miracle to come out on top on Sunday, while young Casey Jarvis who got himself into contention on Friday sadly shot a 77 on Saturday to fall six shots back.

