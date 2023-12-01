It’s tight at the top of the leaderboard at the SA Open

Casey Jarvis is the best-placed South African after two rounds, but there are other local players also in the mix.

For the second day running a player from Sweden leads the way in the SA Open being played at Blair Atholl Country and Equestrian Estate in Lanseria.

After Joakim Lagergren grabbed the lead by one stroke after the first round late on Thursday, on Friday it was the turn of Jesper Svensson to go to the top of the leaderboard.

The 27-year-old, who is ranked 344th in the world, shot a second round five-under-par 67 to be nine-under par, after opening his tournament with a 68 on Thursday.

Svensson’s one-shot lead going into the weekend could have been a whole lot bigger had he not made two bogeys on his last five holes on his round.

Teeing off on the 10th, Svensson went out in 32 strokes with five birdies and came in with two birdies, but those two bogeys as well.

Jarvis in the mix

In joint second place and just a stroke back is South African rookie Casey Jarvis, who’ll fancy his chances over the weekend.

After his opening round six-under-par 66 he followed up with a 70 on Friday, mixing five birdies and three bogeys, to be eight-under-par.

Alongside the young South African, also at eight-under-par is Lagergren, who shot a second round 71, and Italy’s Matteo Manassero, who’s gone 68, 68 for his first two rounds.

A further three players are another shot back, and two off the lead, namely little-known South African Ryan van Velzen who’s shot 72 and 65 so far, Frederic Lacroix of France (69 and 68) and David Ravetto, also from France (68 and 69).

Besides Jarvis, three other South Africans are still very much in the hunt at six-under-par, namely Louis de Jager, Hennie du Plessis and Oliver Bekker.

Defending champion Thriston Lawrence is some way off the pace and in a tie for 26th at this stage on three-under-par after rounds of 70 and 71.

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, winner of the SA Open a few years ago at Sun City, are further back at two-under-par and not completely out of it, but they will need a good weekend to get themselves into contention.

FULL LEADERBOARD