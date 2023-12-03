Burmester goes back to back as he bags SA Open title at Blair Atholl

The long-hitting South African won the Joburg Open at Houghton the week before.

What a two weeks it has been for South Africa’s Dean Burmester.

Last weekend he won the Joburg Open at Houghton and also qualified for the Open Championship at Royal Troon next July and on Sunday he added the lucrative and prestigious SA Open title to his CV.

Now the question has to be asked: Could the 34-year-old make it three in a row when he tees it up at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek from Thursday?

‘Special’

The long-hitting South African out-lasted all the other competitors at the tough and demanding Blair Atholl Country and Equestrian Estate in Lanseria just outside Joburg on Sunday to win by three strokes, on 11-under-par, from Renato Paratore and Jesper Svensson, who both finished eight-under-par.

“I’ve never gone back to back, and to do it here to win the SA Open is very special,” said Burmester.

“Who knows what might happen next. To be involved here and win it, it’s super special to be the SA Open champion. It’s everything.”

Burmester, who plays most of his golf now on the LIV Tour, almost pulled out of the tournament on Friday after suffering with a bad stomach ailment.

“It was a bad tummy bug and after nine holes I was really not well. I told my caddie I just needed to get through the round. But, I was so dizzy and ended up two-over-par. I luckily came back and fired 65 on Saturday … I’m very glad.

“It’s a long course, and it probably suits me, I hung in there and gave myself some chances, managed to make some putts.”

Van Velzen

Overnight leaders Ryan van Velzen and Jayden Schaper were unable to challenge for the title, though young Van Velzen birdied the final hole to finish in a tie for second. Schaper finished with a 74 and in a tie for fifth.

Defending champion Thriston Lawrence finished at six-under-par, five off the pace.

Burmester shot rounds of 70, 74, 65 and 68, his final round including six birdies and two bogeys.

In two weeks of golf Burmester has won R3.45 million for coming first at the Joburg Open while at the SA Open his first prize was worth R4.76 million.