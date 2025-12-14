Wonder bunker shot gives Schaper first European Tour victory

"After coming so close last weekend at Sun City I had to keep fighting. Now I am a champion. That is a fantastic feeling."

A superb drive from a bunker with a wood set up Jayden Schaper to beat fellow South African Shaun Norris on the first hole of a play-off and win a European Tour event in Johannesburg.

Schaper’s second shot, after a wayward drive on the par five 18th, landed just off the green and he used his putter to claim an eagle and a first victory on the circuit.

“That was one of the shots of my career. I had a good angle and a nice lie,” the 24-year-old Johannesburg-born champion told reporters.

Norris, 19 years older than Schaper, applauded the shot by raising his hands and clapping for several minutes.

Defending champion Norris, seven shots behind going into the final round of a tournament reduced to 54 holes by flooding on Saturday, also had an eagle chance, but his putt veered well left.

Schaper, runner-up at another European event in Sun City last weekend, could have clinched first place on the 18th in regulation play, but found a greenside bunker and two putted for a par.

He posted rounds of 67, 64 and 67 while Norris, after rounds of 67 and 69 appeared to rule him out of contention, fired a 62, then waited in the clubhouse for some time while Schaper completed his round.

“It was a grind, really tough,” said Schaper, who turned professional five years ago, after his triumph at Royal Johannesburg.

“Having my family here to see me achieve a historic victory was special. It is unreal, awesome, amazing.

“After coming so close last weekend at Sun City I had to keep fighting. Now I am a champion. That is a fantastic feeling.”

Spaniard Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, who took a two-stroke lead into the final round, carded a 70 to finish one shot behind Schaper and Norris.

South African Louis Oosthuizen, the sole major winner in the field, finished with a 66 to tie for fourth place.