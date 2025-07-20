Sport

World no. 1 Scheffler cruises to first British Open title

US golfer Scottie Scheffler celebrates on the 18th green after his victory in the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 20, 2025. Scottie Scheffler romped to a magnificent four-shot victory to seal his first British Open title at Royal Portrush on Sunday, notching his fourth major success. The world number one eased to a three-under par final round of 68, finishing on 17-under for the tournament after shooting in the 60s on all four days. Picture: Henry Nicholls /AFP.

Scottie Scheffler romped to a magnificent four-shot victory to seal his first British Open title at Royal Portrush on Sunday, notching his fourth major success.

The world number one eased to a three-under par final round of 68, finishing on 17-under for the tournament after shooting in the 60s on all four days.

It was the 10th successive time Scheffler has converted a 54-hole lead into a win.

His dominance over the past two years has been such that once he birdied the first hole, it seemed as though the chasing pack had already lost any belief of challenging.

Scheffler, who took a lead he would never relinquish with a seven-under 64 on Friday, extended his run of successive top-10 finishes to 11 events.

That streak now features four wins, including the PGA Championship and British Open titles.

The American became only the second world number one to lift the Claret Jug after Tiger Woods, completing the third leg of a possible career Grand Slam.

Harris English finished in a distant second place, ending the tournament on 13-under courtesy of a closing round of 66.

