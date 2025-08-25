Your international sporting weekend in a nutshell

The Women's Rugby World Cup is underway in England, while there was a big win on the PGA Tour for Tommy Fleetwood.

If you missed anything, here is a short wrap-up of the biggest sporting events from this last weekend.

US Open

The year’s final Grand Slam is underway at Flushing Meadows in New York, with Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka the defending men’s and women’s champions.

In selected first round results from Sunday’s opening day, Novak Djokovic (7) beat Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2, while there were also wins for Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelon, but Daniil Medvedv (13) was knocked out by Benjamin Bonzi.

On the women’s side, Sabalenka (1) beat Rebeka Masarova 7-5, 6-1 while there were also wins for Leylah Fernandez, Emma Raducanu, Marketa Vondrousova, Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro, and Jessica Pegula.



PGA Tour Championship

England’s Tommy Fleetwood won his first PGA Tour title after capturing the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake by three shots on a score of 18-under-par and with it the FedEX Cup, along with $10 million.

It was Fleetwood’s first PGA Tour win after 30 top-five finishes, including six runners-up spots.

Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henely shared second, three shots back, with Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young and Corey Connors a further short back.

LIV Golf team competition

Jon Rahm and Legion XIII edged Bryson DeChambeau and Crushers GC in a playoff Sunday in the LIV Golf League team final in Michigan.

Spain’s Rahm and England’s Tyrrell Hatton both birdied the last two holes of regulation and produced another brace of birdies on the second hole of the sudden death playoff against DeChambeau and Paul Casey.

DeChambeau, a two-time major champion, had birdied three straight holes late in regulation as he produced an eight-under par 62 that was the best score of the day at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort.

But Hatton and Rahm also both birdied 17 and 18 as Legion and Crushers finished regulation tied at 20-under, with Stinger GC — the all-South Africa team captained by Louis Oosthuizen — finishing well back on 12-under.

Vuelta a Espana news

Jonas Vingegaard won stage two of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday on a cool, rainy 10km climb to Limone with Italy’s Giulio Ciccone following the new red jersey holder home in second place at the end of a white knuckle struggle to the line.

Briton Tom Pidcock had attacked first but Vingegaard and Ciccone swept past him inside the final 100m.

Denmark’s Vingegaard climbed to the top of the rankings with his first stage win since February as overnight leader Jasper Philipsen struggled and was dropped in the finale.

“Super happy with how I felt and how the team did today, also having the red jersey,” Vingegaard said.

The Visma man leads the overall standings of the 21-day race 4sec ahead of Lidl-Trek’s Ciccone with Frenchman David Gaudu of Groupama third, Ineos’ Egan Bernal fourth and Pidcock fifth.

Women’s Rugby World Cup

The 2025 edition of the Women’s Rugby World Cup got under way in England over he weekend, and the South African women’s team opened their account with a 66-6 win against Brazil.

Favourites England beat 69-7, while New Zealand romped to a 54-8 win against Spain.

There were also first round wins for Australia, Scotland, Canada, Ireland and France.

The action continues later this week with round two fixtures.

Marquez does it again in MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s remorseless march to a seventh world title continued on Sunday as he coasted to victory in the Hungarian MotoGP.

The 32-year-old Spanish Ducati rider recorded his seventh successive sprint race/MotoGP double as he beat compatriot Pedro Acosta on a KTM with Marco Bezzecchi riding an Aprilia third.

Almost as eye-catching as Marc Marquez’s performance — he is three off equalling his career best of 10 MotoGP victories in a row — was 2024 world champion Jorge Martin’s fourth place, from a lowly 17th on the grid.

Marquez holds a 175-point lead over his younger brother Alex Marquez, who finished 14th, with eight races remaining.

South Africa’s Brad Binder finished seventh.

Pujara calls it a day

Batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, bringing to an end an international sporting career that spanned over a decade.

Pujara has played in 103 Tests and five ODIs in his international career, last featuring for India in the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia.

The batter made his Test debut for India in 2010 and throughout his playing journey racked up 7,195 Test runs at an average of 43.60.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old said he was hanging up his boots, noting that “all good things must come to an end”.

Manchester United remain without a Premier League win this season after being held 1-1 at Fulham on Sunday, while a Jack Grealish-inspired Everton opened their new stadium with a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Ruben Amorim’s United were left to rue Bruno Fernandes’ wayward first-half penalty as they were pegged back at Craven Cottage.

Rodrigo Muniz’s own-goal put United in front on the hour mark, but Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to rescue a point for Fulham.

In other results at the weekend, Chelsea beat West Ham 5-1 (away), Spurs beat Manchester City 2-0 (away), Bournemouth edged Wolves 1-0 (home), Burnley beat Sunderland 2-0 (home), Brentford edged Aston Villa 1-0 (home), Arsenal won 5-0 against Leeds (home), while Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forrest drew 1-1.

Newcastle host Liverpool on Monday.

