WATCH: Inside Rosebank’s new ‘retro but stylish’ Voco Hotel

The Rosebank area has a new spring in its step with the wave of development that has swept over the location the past few years. This wave now includes the introduction of the Voco Hotel brand at the heart of the area’s lifestyle hub.

Opened in February, Rosebank’s Voco Johannesburg is catering to a market of business travellers, as it is located at one of the most prestigious addresses in South Africa’s commercial and business hub. The hotel is also right next door to Rosebank Mall and about a 100m walk from the Gautrain station.

Having the opportunity to stay in the upmarket hotel, which boasts valet parking, a workshop, and soon to be open gym, Voco is ticking the all boxes in terms of accessibility and ease for a traveller and corporate clients.

The moment you walk in the lobby, the grand interior and look and feel is a touch of the past into the present. The golds, lush greens, different tones of brown, and warm lighting give a sense of business with a touch of pleasure.

One can not ignore the stylish and vibey Proud Mary restaurant within the building. The minimalist look is carried out into the rooms, which are industrial and retro in design. They are open, have high ceilings, are quite spacious, and have good views of Rosebank.

The bathrooms with greyish tiling, with a touch of black bathroom fixtures (taps, shower head, handles) are right on-trend. Even though a big oval bathroom is always a show stopper, one can argue that a big overhead shower is too, which was the case in the hotel’s superior king room.

Due to the fact that the hotel is quite new, there were a few missteps in the communication between the hotel and restaurant in terms of complimentary breakfasts for guests, which was easily tweaked during our stay and quickly sorted by the amazing staff.

Voco hotel rooms

There are 131 rooms over six floors, varying from standard and superior to family and premium.

You could spend the entirety of your stay in your room as there is an inviting bed, you could work, watch TV, or watch the picture-perfect sunsets, but for those looking to venture out, there are many options.

When you book your stay, a Voco Hotel tour guide is given on request. There are many tourist spots to visit such as the Soweto and Apartheid museums, city tours around Tshwane and Joburg, safaris, and cultural tours at an extra cost.

Voco Johannesburg Rosebank general manager Jessica Redinger said the brand has expanded since it started in 2018.

“Voco is a lifestyle brand for an intercontinental hotels group, it has been quite a fast-growing brand. There have been 25 now open, and 50 now in the pipeline.“ She says Voco is a sustainable brand, and they have a quirky element. Such as having three mascots.

An owl represents me time in the courtroom, while a flamingo represents Voco life, pre- and post drinks and then a finch, which is chatty and a warm welcome at reception,” she further explained.

Proud Mary

The restaurant inside the hotel Proud Mary has become a hub of activity for many foodies and people who want to get a good meal and drinks.

Redinger says the partnership with Proud Mary made sense as they are experts in their field and wanted to leverage from that to give their guests a full experience in terms of service.

The food at the restaurant is far-ranging and affordable, top choices are the falafel tabbouleh salad, very filling and flavourful as it is filled with crispy chickpea falafels, walnut, beetroot hummus, cauliflower and orange tabbouleh, dukkah, avo and citrus vinaigrette.

Do head over to the café for the baked goods and pastries, which are hard to ignore.

Redinger says they hope Voco Johannesburg Rosebank becomes the ideal spot for staycations and international guests who choose the hotel as their spot before they explore the rest of South Africa.