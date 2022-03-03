Cape 1000: Tribute to ‘Mille Miglia’ kicks off on Cape’s most scenic route

Renate Engelbrecht

The first-ever Cape 1000 – organised by Super Car Lifestyle and cars.co.za, SCL Travel, Silvercrest Super Car Insurance and Mix 93.8FM – will pay tribute to the iconic Italian Mille Miglia this month.

The Cape 1000 will take on the scenic roads of the Western Cape between 8 and 13 March, so if you’re in the area, keep an eye out for 36 spectacular cars, including a 1956 Porsche 356, a super-rare 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, a 1970 Ferrari Daytona, 1960 Jaguar XK150 and a 1981 BMW M1.

South Africa’s very own Mille Miglia-styled classic car event’s route will start at the V&A Waterfront, from where participants will take a scenic tour of the Western Cape for four days.

Stopovers will include Hermanus, Franschhoek and St. Helena Bay and the rally will include regularity stages, non-competitive track events and, according to the route planners Dave Alexander and Di Dougmore, “a healthy dose of grand touring.”

Cape 1000 Route Map 4 Days. Image: Supplied

The event categories include 1927 – 1957: Mille Miglia Specific, Pre-1977: Classic, 1977 – 1996: Modern Classic and 1997 – 2021: Sports.

The Cape 1000 was announced last year, and pays homage to the historic Mille Miglia, a 1000-mile race that took place in Italy from 1927 to 1957.

The Italian race saw some of the best racers of the time battle it out on the scenic roads of Italy, with legends like Tazio Nuvolari and Stirling Moss who will forever be associated with the Mille Miglia.

Cape scenic routes. Image: Supplied

“We are humbled and grateful for the support shown by not just South Africa’s classic car community, but car community as a whole,” says organiser Ross Crighton.

He says the Cape 1000 promises to not only be a memorable experience for the participants, but also for those watching and cheering from the side lines.

Where to meet up with the motorists and their impressive cars:

9 March: Camps Bay, Victoria Road (08:45)

9 March: Clarence Drive, Gordon’s Bay (11:00)

10 March: Gearing’s Point, Hermanus (09:00)

11 March: Franschhoek Main Road, Franschhoek (08:30)

12 March: Silo Museum, V&A Waterfront (15:15)