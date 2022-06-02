Fusion Boutique hotel – a luxury escape in the heart of Polokwane

Xanet Scheepers

Fusion Boutique hotel has won numerous prestigious awards since they opened their doors in 2010, the most recent being ‘Best Luxury Small Hotel Global Award’ at the World Luxury Hotel Awards in 2021.

Once you step foot into the stylish reception area of the hotel, you instantly forget that you are in the middle of Limpopo’s business hub, but instead meandering in a museum filled with Rembrandt’s iconic works.

While the paintings are all modern versions of traditional paintings by Rembrandt van Rijn, you will still be able to appreciate his art, which is also showcased throughout Saskia’s, Fusion Boutique Hotel’s fine dining restaurant.

At the age of 70, Gerda Erasmus, the mother of the owner, painted more than 47 paintings over a course of two years for the property.

The Fusion Boutique Hotel is inspired by art, and guests will also be able to view prize winning paintings and art from local artists in the hotel and restaurant.

The wax painting “Start Dreaming” by Wayne Barker, which won the Sasol Wax prize can be found in The Titus Cellar while a piece by Kevin Lechtum is displayed in the breakfast room.

The 30 Junior suites decorated with dark wood, crystal, and colour palettes of either red, gold or green are just as striking.

It’s easy to see why Fusion Boutique Hotel was awarded as ‘Best Luxury Boutique Hotel’ several times – their attention to detail is excellent.

Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

Hand-crafted chocolates and a bottle of sparkling wine upon our arrival was the perfect start to our romantic weekend.

To make your stay at the hotel that much more luxurious, you can also request a romantic turn-down service and a romantic bath if you are celebrating a special occasion.

We felt like we were on our honeymoon again when we returned to our suite, our king size bed covered in rose petals and beautiful towel swans forming a heart. The beautifully prepared candle-lit bubble bath was the perfect relaxing end, after an evening of fine dining at Saskia’s restaurant, spoiling our taste buds with Chef Hulio’s delectable dishes.

Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

A continental breakfast is served at Saskia’s restaurant every morning, but a special touch I loved was the sparkling wine breakfast we were treated to on Sunday morning in our suite.

Understanding that Joburg is a couple of hours drive away, our breakfast was brought to our room to give us the opportunity to sleep in a little without having to rush to get something to eat before we hit the road.

Once you have had your fill of yoghurt, fruit, cheese, and cold meats from the continental breakfast bar, I highly recommend ordering a warm breakfast afterwards. My partner couldn’t stop raving about the pulled beef eggs benedict – pulled beef, poached egg and mature cheddar cheese on a homemade English muffin with Hollandaise sauce.

Picture: Xanet Scheepers

I’m sure you are familiar with the saying, ‘it’s the small things that count’, and this is exactly what made our stay so special and memorable.

For more information, or to make a booking, visit www.fusionboutiquehotel.co.za, email reservations@fusionhotel.co.za or call +27 (0) 15 291 4042.