Watch: You Can Spend The Night In The Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine To Celebrate Film’s 20th Anniversary

Fans of the Scooby Doo series have a chance to embrace their inner Shaggy or Velma and stay overnight in the iconic Mystery Machine.

Airbnb is offering three overnight stays along the coast of southern California in a recreation of the iconic van used by the characters as they foiled mysteries.

To celebrate 20 years since Scooby-Doo: The Movie appeared, actor Matthew Lillard – who played Shaggy in the film – will become the rental site’s latest celebrity host.

Guests can camp overnight in the space, which features retro décor including lava lamps and a portable CD player, and travel down the Southern California coastline of the US. After a virtual greeting from Lillard on arrival, there will be an all-you-can-eat buffet with snacks and hot dogs.

You can also put your crime-solving skills to the test with mystery games galore and view late-night screenings of the film on a retro TV.

There will also be an outdoor setup with enough lounge seating and hammock space to chill out in. The van will have room for two fans to stay, and can be booked on Airbnb on June 16.

This isn’t the first time Airbnb partnered with a celebrity or Hollywood-famous location for a special stay. Last month, the company unveiled a secret apartment in the red windmill of the Moulin Rouge in Paris.

