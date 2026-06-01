Why more South Africans are falling in love with Mauritius than ever before

From easier travel to authentic island experiences, Mauritius is winning South African hearts.

For years, Mauritius has been a postcard-perfect holiday destination for South Africans dreaming of turquoise waters, white sandy beaches and endless sunshine.

But while the island’s natural beauty continues to attract visitors, tourism leaders say a new chapter is unfolding. This new chapter makes Mauritius more accessible, more authentic and more appealing than ever before.

Mr Dinesh Kumar Burrenchobay, chairman of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), and Laurent Recoura of Air Mauritius. Picture: Thami Kwazi

Speaking during a recent tourism engagement, Mr Dinesh Kumar Burrenchobay, chairman of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), shared how the island is adapting to changing travel trends.

He explained that the goal is to create experiences that go far beyond the traditional beach holiday.

“We are seeing a global trend where people are looking for more experiential travel and travel with the family,” said Burrenchobay.

Pereybere Beach, a small beach in northern Mauritius with pristine, clear water and crisp blue skies. Picture: iStock

That shift is helping shape the future of Mauritius tourism. In particular, it affects the South African market, which remains one of the island’s most important source markets.

For today’s travellers, luxury alone is no longer enough. People want stories to tell when they return home. They want to meet locals, discover hidden gems, taste authentic food and experience destinations in a more meaningful way.

Mauritius is embracing that demand.

A view of giant water lilies at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanic Garden. Picture: iStock

Rather than encouraging visitors to spend their entire holiday inside resorts, tourism authorities are focusing on creating opportunities for travellers to explore the island’s vibrant culture and communities.

“We want to see more tourists in our local restaurants,” Burrenchobay explained, adding that tourism should benefit communities across the island and not only the hospitality sector.

From bustling food spots serving traditional Mauritian dishes to cultural attractions and local businesses, the goal is to ensure visitors experience the island beyond hotel gates.

For South Africans, this means holidays filled with richer experiences.

One day could involve relaxing on the beach.

Panoramic view of Chamarel’s Seven Coloured Earths waterfall and surrounding jungle, Mauritius. Picture: iStock

The next might include sampling street food. It can also involve visiting historic sites or discovering the island’s fascinating mix of African, Indian, Chinese and European influences.

The strategy also benefits local communities by spreading tourism revenue across the island. As South African visitors spend more time exploring, more businesses and families can share in the tourism industry’s success.

Behind the scenes, Mauritius is investing heavily in promoting the destination internationally.

Drone view of beachfront villas and lush trees along a lagoon in Mauritius, Picture: iStock

Burrenchobay revealed that both government and private-sector support are helping drive tourism growth. Meanwhile, a new strategy is being developed to guide the industry’s future.

“We are now deploying a short- and medium-term strategy,” he said.

Making travel even easier for South Africans is also high on the agenda. Burrenchobay revealed that discussions are underway to increase air connectivity between South Africa and Mauritius.

He said additional flights through FlySafair and South African Airways are being explored.

These plans could potentially come into effect around 2 December, although details have not yet been confirmed.

If finalised, the additional flights would give South Africans more flexibility when planning island getaways. They could further strengthen one of Mauritius’ most important tourism markets.

The timing could not be better.

For South Africans, Mauritius remains one of the easiest tropical destinations to reach.

Air Mauritius aircraft at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport. Picture: iStock

Direct flights, convenient travel times and hassle-free access make the island an attractive option for families, couples and groups. In particular, these features appeal to those looking for a quick escape from everyday life.

What makes Mauritius stand out, however, is that it is no longer selling just a beach holiday. It is selling experiences.

Drone pictures over Mauritius. Picture: iStock

Whether it’s sharing a meal with locals, exploring colourful markets, enjoying island adventures or simply discovering a different side of Mauritius, visitors are being encouraged to connect with the destination in ways that create lasting memories.

And if tourism leaders have their way, South Africans will continue to discover that paradise is not just a place to visit; it’s a place to experience.

The Citizen was invited to Mauritius by the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority.