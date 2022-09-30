Your December 2022 holiday plans: Where to go and why to book now

Citizen Reporter

With the festive season fast approaching, securing a spot at your dream destination and holiday in advance could help avoid disappointments.

With parents taking a break from the stressful long hours of work and children enjoying time off, the festive season is a time when everyone is looking forward to a blissful break.

Whether you are planning a bushveld or cruise ship holiday, here is some holiday inspiration and advice from various trusted industry experts.

All-inclusive packages

Whether planning a staycation – a period in which a family participates in leisure activities within day trip distance of their home – or travelling abroad, budgeting might be dreadful. However, an all-inclusive vacation can help ease the stress.

All-inclusive packages allow you to pay a lump sum upfront, to cover a huge chunk of your holiday expenses upfront, such as flights, accommodation, drinks and meals, which can be time-consuming.

“All-inclusive holiday packages provide holidaymakers with great value for money and remove the stress associated with concerns about how much a getaway is going to end up costing them in the long run,” says Sue Garrett, the general manager of supply, pricing and marketing at the Flight Centre Travel Group.

Bushveld holiday

If drifting along one of Africa’s best-known rivers, lapping up the many luxuries on board all while admiring the wildlife on the riverbanks as the animals stop to savour a drink is what you love then a bushveld vacation should be on your list.

According to Kate Powell, general manager marketing, sales and reservations for The Zambezi Queen Collection, Zambezi Queen offers two unique water safari experiences to travellers looking for a fresh take on an African safari.

Cruising

While planning your dream vacation, you cannot rule out cruising because there’s guaranteed to be plenty of entertainment on board for every single member of the family, no matter their age or their interests.

“Norwegian Jade is making her debut in South Africa in December 2022, embarking on a 12-day extraordinary journey with seven incredible ports of call, including overnight stays in Cape Town and Richards Bay and visits to Durban and Namibia’s Walvis Bay,” says Nick Wilkinson, regional vice president for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

“For discerning travellers looking to holiday differently with their families, Oceania is just the ticket,” says Riet Goetschalckx, sales director CEMEA at Oceania Cruises.

Oceania Cruises offers the best cuisine at sea, immersive excursions and destination-rich itineraries, with more than 350 itineraries including over 130 Grand Voyages across seven ships and all seven continents.

*Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi

