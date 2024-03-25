Border Management Agency on high alert as travel increases over Easter

Operating hours and security will be increased at South Africa's border posts during Easter.

The Easter season is a period of heightened activity at South Africa’s border checkpoints with many people coming in and out of the country. More than a million people are expected to be crossing the country’s borders, which provides a window for criminal activity.

Michael Masiapato, the Commissioner of the Border Management Agency (BMA), announced this during a press conference on Monday and said the number of people expected to travel may increase due to the Moria pilgrimage.

“The number of travellers for this year’s Easter holiday period could escalate further as Zion Christian Church (ZCC), one of the biggest churches in the region, is opening its annual pilgrimage to Moria in Limpopo for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Increased border security

He also said that the operating hours at certain border posts will be extended in order to mitigate any crime activities.

“Prior to the Easter period, we have engaged with our counterparts in Lesotho, eSwatini, Zimbabwe, and Botswana, and we have reached an agreement to extend the operating hours at various critical ports that are not currently operating on a 24-hour basis,” he said.

“Based on the statistics from the Easter period in 2023, the primary ports of entry that facilitated the majority of individuals were Beitbridge into Zimbabwe, Lebombo into Mozambique, Groblersbridge into Botswana, Maseru and Ficksburg bridge into Lesotho, OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airport, Oshoek into eSwatini, as well as Kopfontein and Caledonspoort into Lesotho.”

Easter warning

Masiapato issued a strong warning to travellers and officials who may attempt to be involved in criminal activity at any of the border posts during this time.

“Serious consequences will be applied to any official found to be involved in any corrupt tendencies such as the facilitation of the illegal movement of persons in and out of the republic.

“Any individuals found guilty will be apprehended and subjected to severe penalties,” he cautioned.

Surveillance

The commissioner said the BMA is already looking out for illegal activity at the border and the guards are monitoring the goods crossing over.

“We have bolstered our deployment in order to enhance our detection rate for unlawful goods, narcotics such as contraband cigarettes, the transportation of livestock across our land ports, and the issue of stolen vehicles, which continues to be a concern for the BMA,” Masiapato said.

The commander said the BMA is looking into using drones to ensure compliance at the borders. However, he pointed out that achieving this has been a lengthy process because of many laws and regulations.

“The drones will assist us in having a full surveillance of vulnerable segments in the border law enforcement area,” he said.

Additionally, Masiapato acknowledged that people might be concerned that some of the BMA officials may be the ones to be involved in criminal activities.

In order to prevent such incidents, the commissioner said the border management has also obtained body cameras to monitor official’s movements and interactions with travellers.