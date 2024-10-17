Get ready for a reset: Just you, a horse and Mother Nature

It is about three hours away from Johannesburg...

A juxtaposition of adrenaline-inducing adventure and a serene scene that helps you hear the quiet in your mind for once: that’s what Dunkeld Country and Equestrian Estate has to offer.

Upon arrival I was more inclined to the latter, almost wanting to be a part of the nature I was surrounded by.

It’s hidden in the depths of carefully planted trees, making one feel as though you’re in a forest, forgetting about the world.

It is about three hours away from “Johustleburg”, the city that never sleeps.

Some of the trees offer luscious green leaves, showing off a new trim, while others shed autumn leaves embracing the season that’s to come.

This moment of a season ending and another beginning personifies this retreat: it is a cleansing of the body, mind and soul.

Time away from the city lights and rush, the quiet and calm of this tranquil spot is a reset and recharge for me.

Picture: Supplied

ALSO READ: South Africa could see international tourists reaching pre-Covid levels in 2024

Dining at the 1883 restaurant

For the body, the masseuse transported me from a place of disorder, and restored it by welcoming me in a room that had meditation music on, with a light incense burning somewhere, creating a calm setting for a worldclass massage.

Feeling like a brand new person after she released all those knots and ties in my neck and back, I went to dine in the 1883 restaurant that looks like it was recently renovated with chic furniture and a classy design.

However, I am surprisingly greeted by a self-portrait of legendary Frida Kahlo, the Mexican painter known for her feminism and boldness to deal with issues of sexuality and identity, among other things.

The first portrait is at the entrance of the restaurant, right opposite a well-lit fireplace.

As I enter, I am greeted by a warmth that makes me feel like “everything will be all right”, as the American rapper declared.

The restaurant offered an option of a delicious cheesy lasagna, chips and wings, some rice with golden pumpkin and creamy spinach, and for the light-eaters a green salad.

I chose the lasagna and called it a night. One of the offerings of the restaurants is a cozy jazz bar lounge where small sculptures of jazz legends are placed on a bookshelf, accompanied by vinyls of some classics.

The room has a dark but warm aesthetic, with a fireplace and a cello stored inside a glass cabinet the same way precious possessions are kept in a museum.

In here, I wished I had shared a moment with my father and perhaps a glass of a merlot while he plays an imaginative trumpet with his fingers, telling me to listen carefully as Miles Davis plays through the speakers.

Picture: Supplied

Equestrian adventures and natural harmony

The Equestrian Estate is a five-star house comprising four separate bedrooms, with a shared self-catering kitchen and living room.

In my room, the paintings create a light backdrop for a dramatic black-and-white painting of a large stallion running across the field.

A few indoor plants give the home some life, complementing a gray couch diagonal to an antique clock on the wall.

A ready-to-use fireplace is the perfect tool for a nice catch-up session with my roommates, while we sip on some hot tea.

The sliding door opens onto a balcony overlooking the estate where zebras and alpacas run free.

Mpumalanga truly is the place of the rising sun. While others had the thrill of a quad bike ride in this mountainous estate, I joined the group going for horse riding.

I believe a horse can sense energy, so too much fear and anxiety can be transferred and make the ride unpleasant.

One of the media colleagues experienced just that: the beautiful black horse started stamping and pawing, not even being called by name and told to calm down could help.

However, it did calm down and we straddled around one of the 15 dams notorious for flying fish – what Dullstroom is known for.

Picture: Supplied

Mountain strings zipline experience

After the guided ride, I sat near the dam, just busking in the sun, listening to the birds chirping while appreciating the small blows of wind against my skin.

The dam was still until two ducks flew in – and I must admit it was my first time seeing a duck fly into water.

It made me smile a little as I thought to myself how we learn everyday.

After all that peace and calm we headed to the Mountain Strings Zipline on the outskirts of Waterval Onder’s town, just a couple of minutes from the famous Waterval Boven.

Geared up, off we went one after the other ziplining over a dam, screaming at the top of our lungs as I wished the feeling could be something I keep in a bottle and preserve forever.

Like American poet Sylvia Plath said: “I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery, air, mountains, trees and people. I thought, ‘This is what it is to be happy’.” She couldn’t have described the experience better.

Picture: Supplied

NOW READ: Swim with gentle giants in picture-perfect Polynesia