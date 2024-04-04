Entertainment

Jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim (89) is gearing up to enchant Mzansi audience

The highly anticipated event is set to take place next week.

Abdullah Ibrahim

Jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim. Picture: Supplied

Legendary pianist and composer Abdullah Ibrahim is gearing up for a captivating performance in Pretoria, Sun Bet Arena at Times Square Casino.

The highly anticipated event is set to take place next week, on 14 April.

Ibrahim has had an incredible life in jazz, travelling across continents and making a big impact on the global jazz scene.

The event promises to be a riveting celebration of jazz, showcasing the enduring talent of the living legend whose influence transcends borders and generations.

Abdullah Ibrahim’s musical journey

With a career spanning nearly a century, Ibrahim has made an indelible mark on the global jazz scene.

Hailing from District Six in South Africa, Ibrahim’s journey began during the vibrant rhythms of Cape Town’s bebop era.

He formed the groundbreaking Jazz Epistles in 1959, making history with the first jazz album by South African musicians.

Despite facing challenges, including exile during apartheid, Ibrahim’s music has always transcended boundaries.

After Nelson Mandela was released from prison in 1990, he invited Ibrahim to return to South Africa.

Ibrahim’s experiences of readjusting to life in SA were captured in his albums Mantra Modes (1991) and Knysna Blue (1993), marking his first collaborations with South African musicians since 1976.

He notably performed at Mandela’s inauguration in 1994. Additionally, he is said to be a martial arts enthusiast and draws inspiration from Zen philosophy.

He views karate as an integral part of his life and has held charity concerts in Kyoto and Shizuoka, Japan, with proceeds benefiting the M7 academy.

“Karate is a derivative of the original Chinese traditional forms and has been an important part of my life for a long time,” says Ibrahim.

Despite his busy schedule, Ibrahim continues to excel in his musical endeavors, expressing his relentless passion for creating new projects.

“Some people do things because they must, but we do them because we want to. This drive keeps us going without needing much rest,” he says.

His upcoming performance in Times Square is a testament to his enduring influence and dedication to the craft as the veteran will be celebrating his 90th birthday this year.

