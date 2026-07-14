Kruger National Park named among world’s top 10 birdwatching destinations

This ranking cements South Africa's status as a world-class birding destination alongside global heavyweights like Peru's Manú National Park and Kenya's Tsavo East.

South Africa’s Kruger National Park has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 birdwatching destinations.

The study ranked globally recognised birdwatching hotspots against eight metrics, including the number of bird species present, the number of notable species, a “standout species” score measuring prevalence, mean annual temperature, mean wind speed, mean annual precipitation, distance from the nearest airport, and estimated daily tourist costs.

Kruger cracks the global top 10

Kruger National Park landed in 10th place overall with a score of 53.3 out of 100, the only South African site to feature in the rankings and one of just three African destinations to make the top 10.

The park’s vast, biodiverse landscape has long made it a favourite among birders, with species ranging from martial eagles to lilac-breasted rollers drawing visitors from across the globe alongside its famed Big Five sightings.

Kruger’s placing, according to new research from travel insurance provider AllClear, puts it ahead of destinations such as Colombia’s Minca in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta (11th), the USA’s Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida (12th) and Sri Lanka’s Yala National Park (13th), underlining the park’s standing as a serious contender on the international birding circuit, not just a safari destination with birds as an afterthought.

How South Africa compares globally

While Kruger was the only South African entry, the country’s showing reflects a broader strong performance from the African continent, which placed three destinations in the top 20: Kenya’s Tsavo East National Park (3rd) and Amboseli National Park (14th), and Botswana’s Chobe National Park (17th).

Peru dominated the overall rankings, with Manú National Park taking first place with a score of 83.1, followed by Tambopata National Reserve in second with 67.5. Kenya’s Tsavo East completed the global top three with a score of 59.8, drawing on its open savannah and riverine woodland habitats.

South America was the best-performing continent overall, claiming six spots in the top 20, including Brazil’s Pantanal wetland in fourth place, home to roughly 500 bird species such as the jabiru stork and hyacinth macaw.

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Why Kruger stands out

Beyond the numbers, Kruger’s appeal for birders lies in its accessibility and sheer scale.

Unlike some of the more remote entries on the list, such as Tsavo East, which sits 291km from the nearest airport, Kruger has an airport of its own.

Skukuza Airport lies within the park’s borders, offering daily flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town, according to SANParks, while Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport provides a further gateway less than an hour’s drive from the park’s gates.

The park is home to more than 500 recorded bird species, according to SANParks, spanning raptors, waterbirds and the so-called “Big Six” birding species that keen twitchers aim to tick off during a visit. Among them are the ground hornbill, kori bustard, lappet-faced vulture, martial eagle, Pel’s fishing owl and saddle-billed stork.