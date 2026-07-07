Three rhino poaching suspects escape arrest at Kruger National Park

A shootout ensued when rangers encountered four suspected rhino poachers in the Kruger National Park

One suspect was arrested but three managed to escape during a shootout regarding a rhino poaching incident in the Pretoriuskop section of the Kruger National Park.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said a 32-year-old suspect was arrested after the shootout.

Four suspected rhino poachers

According to Saps, the arrest was made at approximately 11:55pm on Sunday after field rangers encountered four suspected rhino poachers while on patrol.

The rangers pursued the four suspects, which led to a shootout. One of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds.

Three suspects escape

Meanwhile, the injured suspect was found in possession of a rifle.

The three remaining suspects remain at large.

A second firearm, believed to have been abandoned by one of the fleeing suspects, was recovered a few metres from the scene.

Court appearance

The injured suspect was transported to a hospital nearby, where he is receiving medical treatment under police guard.

He is expected to appear before court once he has been declared medically fit.

Saps said it is continuing to investigate the matter, while efforts to trace the suspects that escaped are ongoing.

Murder suspect on the loose

In a separate case, Saps in Giyani launched a manhunt for a male suspect after the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man at a tavern in Nkuri Tomu Village.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday around 11:20pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, members found the lifeless body of the victim in front of the tavern.

Multiple stab wounds

Following preliminary investigations, it was revealed that the deceased sustained multiple stab wounds and was lying in a pool of blood.

Emergency medical services (EMS) personnel certified him dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the suspect escaped arrest after fleeing immediately after the incident.

The motive for the murder is currently unknown.