Fire guts warehouse in Kruger Park’s Skukuza camp (PICS)

SANParks said the fire may affect some maintenance operations within the Kruger National Park.

The normally clear night sky in the Kruger National Park had an orange hue on Saturday night when a warehouse in Skukuza camp caught fire.

South African National Parks (SANParks) said no injuries were reported after the fire.

Fire at Skukuza warehouse

“The warehouse in question is situated a considerable distance from all tourism accommodation and administrative offices. As such, there was no immediate risk to guests or core operational facilities, and no injuries have been reported,” it said.

Skukuza is the park’s biggest and busiest camp.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

“A full investigation is underway, with relevant emergency and technical teams on site to secure the area and assess the extent of the damage.”

Maintenance operations in the Kruger Park may be affected after equipment was damaged by the fire. Picture: Supplied/SANParks

SANParks said the warehouse was used to store tools and gear, including generators, geysers, electrical cabling and other maintenance equipment.

The conservation authority said the damaged equipment may affect some maintenance operations within the Kruger National Park.

“SANParks is committed to restoring affected operations as swiftly as possible and will provide further updates as verified information becomes available,” it said.

The warehouse in the Skukuza camp caught fire on Saturday night. Picture: Supplied/SANParks

Lower Sabie fire

This isn’t the first fire to affect a Kruger Park camp this year.

In April, a fire gutted the shop at the Lower Sabie camp.

The fire didn’t damage the camp’s restaurant and reception area, despite them being nearby.

A SanParks statement at the time confirmed that rangers and staff reacted quickly to contain the fire before it could spread to other parts of the camp.