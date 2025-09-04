Minister Dion George pledges full support as SANParks’ Vision 2040 kicks off in Gqeberha

The inaugural Vision 2040 Indaba began on Wednesday, 3 September, in Gqeberha and runs until Friday.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dr Dion George has pledged strong support for SANParks’ Vision 2040, calling it a bold shift in South Africa’s approach to conservation.

The inaugural Vision 2040 Indaba began on Wednesday, 3 September, in Gqeberha and runs until Friday under the theme “People in Harmony with Nature: Championing Prosperity.”

Launched a year ago, Vision 2040 is a 15-year strategy that introduces “Mega Living Landscapes,” where protected areas, farmlands, communal lands, and private holdings form interconnected networks that support biodiversity, cultural heritage, and sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking at the event, George described the gathering as “a celebration, a reflection, and a declaration of intent.”

“We gather not just to discuss strategies and frameworks, but to reaffirm a bold vision. The future of conservation in South Africa is one that is integrated, inclusive, and transformative.

“Vision 2040 is not simply about preserving land or counting species. It is a holistic approach that links ecological integrity, climate resilience, and human well-being,” he said.

He highlighted progress since Vision 2040’s launch, particularly in tackling wildlife crime. Rangers, he said, had been strengthened with new tools, training and partnerships to combat poaching and trafficking of rhinos, lions, pangolins and abalone.

“This year alone, new patrol strategies, drone surveillance, GPS tracking and digital reporting systems have been introduced across multiple parks.

“Rangers are guardians of life. Their courage and discipline make Vision 2040 possible. As Minister, I am committed to ensuring they are equipped, valued and protected. Without them, no conservation strategy can succeed,” George added.

ALSO READ: A city slicker’s fix: Resuscitation in the centre of Cape Town

‘A dream big enough to scare us’

SANParks Board Chairperson Pam Yako described Vision 2040 as ambitious but achievable.

Quoting former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, she said: “The size of the dreams must always exceed your current capacity to achieve them. If your dreams do not scare you, they are not big enough.”

“This vision is big, beyond our current capacity, and it has stretched us to the limit. Yes, it does scare us, but with everyone’s support and partnership, it is not insurmountable,” Yako said.

She added that Vision 2040 represents a shift towards inclusive, people-centred conservation built on three pillars:

Biodiversity and cultural heritage – safeguarding ecosystems, wildlife and landscapes for future generations.

Social justice – ensuring local communities, especially those historically excluded, are recognised and benefit directly from conservation.

Economic empowerment – unlocking the potential of national parks through regenerative tourism, agriculture, sustainable use and job creation.

“We take a mega-living landscape approach to implementation, integrating national parks with surrounding communities and economies to maximise inclusivity and impact,” Yako said.

NOW READ: Was Paul Kruger’s ghost seen in Pretoria?