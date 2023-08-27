The Centurion Hotel’s revamped experience

The Centurion Hotel caters for any event or gathering and provides lots of entertainment and comfort for visitors.

Imagine booking into a hotel and sharing an entire floor with your favourite South African sports stars. This is the vision for the newly revamped The Centurion Hotel.

As a lover of sport, this immediately grabbed my attention. The property, best-known for its spacious rooms, convenient location and friendly, efficient service, was built in 1991 as an easy and comfortable stay over option for visitors to Centurion, and was temporarily closed amid the Covid pandemic.

Now, three years later, having undergone a recent refurbishment, guests can once again look forward to visiting this iconic hotel in the heart of Centurion. “The business of reopening a hotel is no small task and our staffs have been working around the clock to ensure the hotel is able and ready to usher in our first guests.

The Centurion Hotel’s reception. Picture: Supplied

“This is an incredibly positive step for the Legacy Hotel & Resorts Group as we see the demand for business tourism return to the area,” said Kamala Douglas, general manager of The Centurion Hotel.

The next step will be a further refurbishment of every floor in the building, with each storey adapting a specific theme of all the best-loved sports in the country.

The corridors of each floor will feature murals of all your favourite sporting stars from cricket and rugby to football and everything in between.

“You will enter the mezzanine level with the history of sport, with some beautiful artistic paintings of old cricket grounds which our conference areas are named after,” said Douglas.

Art paintings on the walls at The Centurion Hotel. Picture: Supplied

Ideal for all travellers

It’s convenient location, just 500m from the Gautrain station with its reliable and regular train service to and from OR Tambo International Airport, 900m from the Supersport Park cricket grounds, plus direct gate access into the Centurion Mall with its plethora of shops and restaurants, makes this hotel an easy choice for all types of travellers to the area.

The easy access to Supersport Park – easily one of the best cricket grounds in the country – is one that will no doubt attract hoards of die-hard cricket fans when summer rolls around.

An inside view of The Centurion Hotel. Picture: Supplied

Digital nomads will find The Centurion Hotel’s high-speed WiFi and newly designed lounge fitted with work pods and charging stations ideal. There is also direct access to fast, fresh and delicious coffee and cuisine delivered directly to one’s pod while one works.

Public areas have been refitted with modern flooring and reupholstered furniture and painters have been hard at work giving both internal and external areas a new lick of paint.

The hotel’s spacious and comfortable rooms, with views over the pool below or towards Supersport Park, have been kitted out for work, sleep and play to ensure guests get the most from their stay.

For guests who fancy a drink with colleagues or friends, the bar has been redesigned and fitted with a lighter, brighter look and feel and offers a drinks menu of both local and international favourites.

ALSO READ: High drama in the Karoo bushveld at Samara Karoo Reserve

Inside the venue of The Centurion Hotel. Picture: Supplied

Not just for the sports lover

Bruno’s Restaurant, the hotel’s on-site eatery, will be offering guests a new menu filled with fast, fresh and flavoursome food. Dishes will be a celebration of simple favourites crafted for delicious and easy, in and out dining, and as always, guests can expect a relaxed atmosphere and service with a smile.

“The restaurant and bar area will also be equipped with additional TVs to give the area an upper class sportsman’s grill vibe,” Douglas added.

The hotel is obviously not just for the sports lover. It is perfect for the businessman or company wanting to host of conference.

It offers a range of function rooms available for both big and small conferences.

Competitive pricing and a highly trained team whose efficient, professional approach to conferences has given them a formidable reputation for delivering great results, seals its spot as the top event venue in the area.

NOW READ: Belgium canal city of Bruges hits ‘red line’ with tourist crowds