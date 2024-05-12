The convenient staycation: Taking time-out at a location close to home

City Lodge in Waterfall City offers guests an escape of life’s responsibilities, without taking a 600km drive to the coast

The writer’s family enjoying their time by the pool at the City Lodge hotel in Waterfall City, Midrand. Pictures: Shaun Holland

There are often times when you have a rough week at the office and feel like you just need to get away from the hustle and bustle of your busy life – but there is just not enough time to take a 600km trip to the coast.

That’s where stay-cations come into play, and Gauteng is not short of options for you and your family to get that much needed time away.

Kicking-back

There is always the choice of self-catering accommodation, but sometimes you want to forget about all your responsibilities, cooking included.

Which is why going to a hotel is exactly what you need to have the ultimate relaxation time.

Our hotel of choice was the City Lodge hotel in Waterfall City, Midrand, which is not too far from home, but with all the amenities that are required to keep you and your family entertained.

From the time we arrived at the hotel we felt extremely welcome: upon check-in, my son even said to me, “Daddy, why is everybody so friendly?”

The City Lodge hotel in Waterfall City, Midrand

This was the nature of all the staff, from the staff at reception, to the waitrons and the cleaning staff- everybody was eager to greet.

Catering for all

We opted to go for the adjoining suite so that we could still be close to our kids. They had a room with two single beds and a bath tub, whereas our room had a queen bed and a shower.

And if we needed some privacy, all we had to do was close the door connecting the rooms. Our main reason for going away was to enjoy the last of the summer sun at the poolside with the kids, because we don’t have our own pool.

The hotel has a restaurant and a bar that stays open until 11pm and, according to Mbusi Mtimkhulu, the front office co-ordinator, patrons of the Saturday 11 May 2024 restaurant and bar are welcome to make use of the swimming pool, even if you are not a guest of the hotel.

FRIENDLY. Mbusi Mtimkhulu, the front office co-ordinator

The cafe has a menu with a wide range of choices, from burgers, to steaks and pastas.

The kids went for their favourite – pizza! I chose to go for a lovely medium rare sirloin and Wifey went with the chicken ceasar salad, which was much too much to finish on her own.

If you are a fitness freak, the hotel also has a gym on the premises to do your morning run on the treadmill.

And if you want to take the family to watch a movie or do some shopping, the Mall of Africa is in within walking distance. This is my new favourite staycation location.

FUN IN THE SUN. My family chilling at the pool side enjoying the last of the summer sun.

I can see myself taking the kids and wife back there to escape the responsibilities of life, and sip on an ice-cold draught while lounging beside the pool, watching the kids cool down.

