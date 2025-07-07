Foray into the wild: Pilanesberg caters for family

While the safari adventures were memorable, what truly set this trip apart was how well the resort catered to families.

There’s something soul-stirring about the South African bush in winter. The early morning chill, the golden grasslands and the crisp, clean air lend a quiet majesty to the wilderness. Without the summer haze and thick foliage, winter unveils the heartbeat of the bush.

Recently, I had the opportunity to explore the Pilanesberg National Park in the dry season – a prime time for wildlife sightings, and a wonderful family retreat where elephants stole the show. Time seemed to stretch just long enough to help me breathe a little deeper.

WALKABOUT. Bakubung lodge’s sparkling pool – or guests can take bush walks with an experienced guide. Pictures: Supplied

ALSO READ: Centurion Hotel is memorable

A Big Five safari – with a twist

Set just 15 minutes drive from the glitz of Sun City, the resort of Bakubung – “People of the Hippo” – offers a bush experience that’s authentic, accessible and full of surprises. The landscape is starkly beautiful in winter, and the open terrain makes spotting wildlife easy.

On our first game drive, we ticked off most of the Big Five. We saw herds of buffalo, watched rhinos grazing near the water’s edge and held our breath as giraffes slowly passed majestically next to our vehicle. Sadly, the lions remained elusive, but that didn’t dampen the thrill.

The real stars of the trip were the elephants. Almost every day, we encountered herds of elephants, often with calves in tow. Our guide said many of the female elephants were in heat, and we observed some tense, dramatic interactions between the bulls, each one vying for dominance in their own grand, trumpeting way.

At one point, an enormous tusker flapped his ears and mock-charged our vehicle – a heart-pounding moment that left us wide-eyed and grinning. Our ranger remained calm and told us the importance of silence being golden, but I’m sure that bull could hear the loud sound of my frightened beating heart.

If an elephant charges at you, there’s really not much you can do. Luckily rangers are well trained and carry weapons.

INTERACTION. Some time with the guides helps one to relax. Pictures: Supplied

Family-friendly wilderness

While the safari adventures were memorable, what truly set this trip apart was how well the resort catered to families. It’s not easy to travel with children in tow, especially when you’re craving peace and quiet.

The Junior Ranger and Kiddies Programme took care of that. Designed to entertain and educate little ones, the programme includes fun bush activities, arts and crafts, and supervised play leaving parents with some much-needed downtime.

Grandparents can join on the trip, thanks to the resort’s timeshare option, which makes multi-generational travel not only possible, but practical. With flexible accommodation and ample amenities, everyone from toddlers to seniors can be happy and catered for.

For the kids, the playground, volleyball court and swimming pool were constant sources of joy. For the adults, it was the bush walks, game drives and relaxed pace that truly made it a holiday.

MONKEYING AROUND. Get up close and personal with wildlife, like this vervet monkey. Pictures: Supplied

Dining in the wild

Food is often an afterthought on safari trips, but not there. The Marula Grill served as our go-to dining spot, and it didn’t disappoint. With a wide selection of buffet and à la carte options, the meals were hearty and delicious.

Breakfasts ran from 7 to 10:30am – perfectly timed after early game drives – and the themed buffet dinners were a hit with both kids and grandparents. One night, we dined under the stars at the boma, with traditional South African fare, fire pits and rhythmic Tswana drum beats setting the tone.

It was one of those magical nights where food, culture and nature came together seamlessly.

FINE DINING. Bakubung lodge caters for all tastes. Pictures: Supplied

Sip and relax

Though it was winter, the midday sun warmed up just enough for us to make a stop at the Thutlwa Pool Bar to refresh. While it’s mostly active in summer, lounging nearby with a cocktail in hand and watching giraffes on the horizon made for an unforgettable moment.

For those who prefer their drinks indoors, the Motswedi Ladies Cocktail Bar offered a refined vibe, open until 11pm and stocked with imported wines and spirits. It was the perfect place to wind down and swap safari stories.

THERAPY ROOM. Lay down for some treatment at Pilanesberg National Park. Pictures: Supplied

Getting to Pilanesberg

Whether you’re driving from Johannesburg (just two hours away) or Pretoria (90 minutes), the journey is short enough to keep the kids from melting down in the backseat.

Shuttle services to and from Sun City are available, although you’ll need to purchase your tickets through Ticketpro at least 48 hours in advance – there are no gate sales.

The lodge also offers currency exchange facilities at nearby Sun Village, just a short drive away.

If you’re looking to unplug from the digital world and reconnect with both nature and family, this bush getaway is the ideal escape. With its perfect blend of adventure, comfort and kid-friendly amenities, it’s the kind of place where memories are made across generations.

Whether it’s your child’s first elephant sighting, your partner’s face as a rhino charges past, this winter retreat proves that you don’t need a beach to experience warmth, you just need the right setting.

NOW READ: St Petersburg’s serene splendour belies a nation at war