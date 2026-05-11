24 hours in pictures, 11 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

(From L) Durban Businessman Tariq Downes, South African Police Service (SAPS) Major General Feroz Khan and Gauteng Hawks head Major General Ebrahim Kadwa appear at Kempton Park Magistrates Court, 11 May 2026, for corruption and defeating the ends of justice. R20 000 bail was granted to each of them under the conditions that they not interfere with the investigations. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Pieces of seized ivory are packed away after a press conference at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Bangkok on May 11, 2026. Thai police announced the largest seizure of smuggled ivory in a decade on May 11, with nine detained Thais accused of trying to sell 250 kilograms of elephant tusks from Africa via Facebook. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) A woman cycles past a demolition site in Hanoi on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra (L) greets his supporters as he leaves in a car after his release from Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok on May 11, 2026. Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released early from prison on May 11, raising the prospect of a return to the spotlight for the political heavyweight. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 11: High swells in Blouberg on May 11, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning of heavy rain, strong winds and freezing temperatures across the Western Cape. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan) This undated handout photograph released by South Korea’s Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2026, shows a damaged part of the South Korean cargo ship HMM Namu docked at a port in Dubai. A South Korean cargo ship hit in the Strait of Hormuz six days ago was struck by unidentified aircraft, the foreign ministry in Seoul said on May 10, days after the fire-damaged HMM Namu arrived in Dubai. (Photo by Handout / South Korean Foreign Ministry / AFP) Israeli security forces patrol during a military raid in the Qalandia refugee camp, south of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on May 11, 2026. The Israeli-occupied West Bank has been gripped by almost daily violence since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, involving both Israeli troops and settlers. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP) A traditional horse-drawn cart, also known as a “tanga”, craftsman Saheb Ullah repairs a carriage at his workshop in the Ajab Gul Road area in Peshawar on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) Bafana Mahungela (23) appears at Johannesburg High Court for alleged kidnapping, robbery, and murder of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts on May 11, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the former Varsity College student was arrested in November 2023 after CCTV footage showed him leaving the scene of the crime wearing Kluyts’ t-shirt. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) France’s President Emmanuel Macron (C) jogs with Kenya’s long distance runner Eliud Kipchoge (CL) past the University of Nairobi ahead of the Africa Forward summit in Nairobi on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) The Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is refueled by a tanker in the port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands on May 11, 2026. Spain on Monday said it took “all measures” to prevent hantavirus spreading from evacuees on a cruise ship hit by the virus, after French and US nationals tested positive. A complex repatriation operation from the Canary Islands on Sunday flew out 94 passengers and crew of 19 different nationalities from the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, which had been at the centre of an international alert after three passengers died. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) Mongolian-born Kirishima (top) defeats Yoshinofuji during the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena in Tokyo on May 22, 2026. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP) Artworks presented by the Vessel Gallery feature in the ‘Crafted’ exhibition at the official launch of London Craft Week at Sothebys on May 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sothebys) MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 10 May 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 6 May 2026