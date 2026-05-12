Global uncertainty, African opportunity: Wars and instability steer tourists to South Africa

As conflict disrupts traditional travel routes and increases costs in the Middle East, South Africa and other parts of Africa are positioning themselves as stable, compelling alternatives.

Africa’s 2026 Travel Indaba officially opened on 12 May at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, and in the days leading up to the event, South Africa and the province were buzzing with optimism.

The Citizen attended a pre-Indaba media tour at the upcoming Club Med Tinley Manor resort, separate from the conference, but both the Club Med team and all the Indaba attendees believe in the idea that the world’s uncertainty is Africa’s opportunity.

Africa Travel Indaba 2026 opened under the inspiring theme “Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa’s Tourism Economy,” with President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering a keynote that framed tourism as a powerful developmental instrument capable of driving economic growth, skills development and inclusive prosperity across the continent.

In his address, the president spoke at length about tourism’s strategic importance at the intersection of economic growth, employment, infrastructure, cultural diplomacy, conservation, and continental integration.

He noted how, in many African countries, tourism has moved beyond a mere leisure industry to become a vital tool for diversification – especially for economies traditionally reliant on commodities.

AFRICA’S TRAVEL INDABA



President @CyrilRamaphosa will deliver the keynote address under the theme: “ Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa’s Tourism Economy”



https://t.co/iRHi7VqzRY May 12, 2026

A timely window amid global shifts

Minister Patricia de Lille has been vocal about the dual impact of Middle East tensions. While acknowledging challenges like higher jet fuel costs and disrupted routing through Gulf hubs, she has repeatedly framed the situation as an opening for South Africa.

In earlier remarks tied to the Indaba build-up, de Lille highlighted how travellers seeking alternatives to volatile regions are increasingly looking south. This sentiment echoed strongly during the opening, where the Club Med Beach & Safari Resort – set to open in July 2026 on KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast – was repeatedly cited as a flagship example of a new, world-class product ready to welcome those redirected flows.

Olivier Perillat-Piratoine, managing director of Club Med South Africa, captured this momentum in his pre-opening briefing, marking the final media tour of the property ahead of its opening.

“This war is an opportunity for South Africa and KwaZulu-Natal to really gain some share of voice on the world stage… nothing comes close to this,” he said.

Record numbers back the optimism

South Africa’s tourism figures tell a compelling story of resilience turning into growth.

The country welcomed a record 10.5 million international tourists in 2025, with strong continued momentum into 2026. According to the latest Statistics South Africa Satellite Account referenced by Minister de Lille, tourism accounted for 954 000 direct jobs and contributed 4.9% to GDP by 2024 – numbers that continue to climb.

“With a record-breaking 10.5 million international arrivals in 2025, we are no longer speaking recovery, we are speaking ‘growth’… These are demonstrations of confidence in South Africa’s tourism growth prospects,” she said.

She pointed to major investments such as the R2.1 billion Club Med Beach & Safari resort, alongside projects like the V&A Waterfront expansion and new attractions, as proof of private-sector confidence.

Local voices, national momentum

Mayor of eThekwini, Cyril Xaba, played up Durban’s own upward trajectory, noting the surge in cruise tourism with 27 vessels docking since December 2025, bringing over 4 000 international visitors to the city.

He noted the city’s readiness to host major events like the 2027 Cricket World Cup and the SADC Summit.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Reverend Musa Zondi, and Premier Thami Ntuli echoed the collaborative spirit, stressing tourism’s role in inclusive development and community upliftment.

The broader continental call

President Ramaphosa painted an even wider canvas, reminding delegates that tourism distributes economic benefits across communities more effectively than many traditional sectors.

It creates opportunities for youth, women, small businesses, the informal sector, and people with disabilities, turning well-managed remote safari lodges, cultural experiences, and coastal escapes into engines of local prosperity.

He urged African nations to create conducive environments that unlock the continent’s “treasure trove” of natural and cultural splendour, positioning tourism as a pathway out of commodity dependence toward diversified, resilient economies.

As global travellers seek stability, authenticity, and value, South Africa is ideally placed to capture a larger share of the market.

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 runs until 14 May, with business sessions, exhibitions, and post-tours showcasing the very best of what the continent has to offer.