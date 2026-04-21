Confirmed: Grant Williams to leave Sharks for Japan

With Williams confirmed to leave the Sharks, it's up to Jaden Hendrikse and Ross Braude to make the No 9 role their own.

The Sharks have confirmed that scrumhalf Grant Williams will leave the club at the end of the season to play in Japan.

Williams will be the latest Springbok to leave South Africa after Sharks teammate Lukhanyo Am joined the Sagamihara Dynaboars in November, Kurt-Lee Arendse decided to return to the same club after a sabbatical there last year, Ruan Nortjé also opted for Japan, and Salmaan Moerat heads to France.

It was reported in February that Williams had already told the Sharks he would not renew his contract. He had also spent time in Japan, familiarising himself with the environment.

His new Japanese club has not been revealed, but Faf de Klerk leaving the Yokohama Eagles to join the Cheetahs leaves a door open in that position. Jesse Kriel already plays at the Eagles.

Williams departs

Williams and Cobus Reinach shared the bulk of the Springbok games last year, with Rassie Erasmus awarding each 11 appearances out of 14 Tests.

Reinach played only one more game for the Boks – the friendly against the Barbarians.

Williams’ journey with the Springboks should continue as Erasmus has been fair to award as many opportunities to overseas-based players.

The 29-year-old flyer leaves Jaden Hendrikse and Canadian international Ross Braude to step into the lead scrumhalf role at the Sharks.

Tiaan Fourie and Bradley Davids, both 23, will offer cover for the more experienced pair.

Grant Williams will depart at the end of the season as he heads to Japan 🇯🇵



Wishing you all the best on your next chapter 🖤🦈 pic.twitter.com/bj3KVCLWqp – The Sharks (@SharksRugby) April 20, 2026

Hendrikse was far from his best for much of last season and the beginning of this year, all but being taken out of the Springbok picture. He returned to form recently but has been working off a head injury assessment (HIA) sustained against the Bulls in March.

The Sharks lost 21-17 to the Ospreys in Swansea last weekend. They lie 11th on the United Rugby Championship table, 11 points adrift of a play-off spot just three games before the knockouts.

They face Edinburgh at Hive Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 8.45pm).